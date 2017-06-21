The High Five: Chiefs vs British and Irish Lions

The Chiefs have succumbed to the British and Irish Lions in Hamilton, comfortably beaten by 34 points to 6 by their more experienced and composed opposition, with the Lions defence again proving too difficult to overcome.

Here are the High Five from the Chiefs and Lions clash:

Defence, defence, defence

The Lions’ defensive systems are working overtime and doing their job well, with the ‘midweekers’ getting in on the act this week to shut down a talented Chiefs side.

Of their four victories on tour, the Lions have only conceded two tries, against the Provincial Barbarians and the Maori, the Maori try coming from sloppy play at the back that should have been covered.

It is an impressive tick in the column leading up to the first Test and will provide plenty of confidence across the squad ahead of the Eden Park clash this weekend. Of course, the All Blacks will provide a stern challenge to the Lions’ defensive structure but there is no doubt they will need to be at their best to break the tourists down.

The Lions finally finish a few

Questions have been raised throughout the tour about the Lions’ ability to find the try line, often dominating matches for long periods in terms of field position and possession but seemingly unable to create the gap or getting that last pass to stick.

Last night, they managed to find some rhythm in attack, in particular two second half counter-attacking efforts, both from Chiefs errors, the first seizing the loose ball from an overthrow and shifting wide to go 80 metres for Jack Nowell to dot down, the other capitalising on a poor Chiefs attacking kick to see Jared Payne run in to temper some of the criticism flowing their way and show that the cohesion within the group is starting to take shape.

A harsh critique would probably show up a few more opportunities not taken, some poor options and passing at times letting the side down, but it was a far more fluent effort with ball in hand.

The set-piece is crucial

In the big games against some of the best in the world, you have to have a working set-piece, and the Chiefs certainly couldn’t compete with their international opponents last night. Their scrum conceded several penalties and their lineout misfired, losing several throws over the top and the Chiefs simply struggled to gain any momentum at all.

They had little front-foot ball to work with, were forced to live off scraps and in the face of a solid defence, were continually behind the eight ball.

If the Hurricanes, the last Super side and midweek opposition for the Lions on this tour, are entertaining thoughts of winning their match, the set-piece had best be a focus against what now looks a far more cohesive Lions unit.

Lions Test spots up for grabs?

I highly doubt any of the players involved from the Lions side in Hamilton will be in the starting XV come Saturday night, outside of injury and so on, but

Lions coach Warren Gatland did intimate there were bench spots up for grabs. So who has perhaps forced their way into consideration?

Courtney Lawes has certainly performed well but after suffering concussion issues on the tour and having another HIA against the Chiefs, even though he passed it, may be pushing it. I doubt he’d be considered one of the top three locks within the squad currently with Alan Wyn Jones, Maro Itoje and George Kruis likely to form the mix for Eden Park.

It’s the backline utility spot which could form the most debate, with Liam Williams and Jack Nowell the two to really put their hands up to be noticed. Nowell scored a brace against the Chiefs, showing a nose for the try line, while Williams was heavily involved in the two counter-attacking trys mentioned above.

Williams certainly strikes me as the safest bet, given his ability to cover all three back positions, and he’d get my vote to wear the number 23.

Joe Marler won’t be seen near the Test side after his careless yellow card for the late hit on Nepo Laulala. Not good Joe.

Ever played against the All Blacks and the British and Irish Lions within one week?

I am sure there are many players that have already played both of these top sides, but I highly doubt there have been many who played both during the same tour of New Zealand. Certainly not within four days of each game.

Tim Nanai-Williams has though, having turned out for Manu Samoa on the wing against New Zealand last Friday then fronting up for his franchise, the Chiefs, a mere four days later at centre. Talk about cramming it all in!

Many players over time have aspired to be chosen for their respective sides to play against these heavyweights of the rugby world and never quite made it, but no such trouble for Tim – he knocked it all off within a week!

Now the attention will fully start to focus for the first Test this coming Saturday as the tour reaches the first of its main acts when the Lions take on the All Blacks in Auckland.

Hopefully, as Warren Gatland alluded to cheekily at the end of his post-match interview from Hamilton, we can let the rugby do the talking from here. It was another apparent little jab at his counterpart Steve Hansen, the All Blacks coach, in their game within a game which is sure to be entertaining leading up to the first Test.