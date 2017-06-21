Kevin Walters wants a fair go for Queensland in Game 2

Queensland coach Kevin Walters is calling for a fair go from referees Matt Cecchin and Gerard Sutton after a concerted campaign from NSW to wrestle control of the State of Origin officials.

Walters and Blues coach Laurie Daley, one-time premiership-winning teammates, are at war in the lead-up to Wednesday night’s game two in Sydney, with the Maroons mentor concerned that constant focus on Queensland’s slowing of the ruck will disadvantage his side.

“I’ve just been a few days in Sydney. All I’ve been reading about is how the referees are going to adjudicate the game and whether it’s going to be wrestle and all those sorts of things,” Walters said on Fox Sports’ NRL 360.

“Those two referees who have been appointed, they were the same referees for game one. I thought we saw one of the greatest Origins of all time, as far as the pace and the speed of the game (was concerned).

“If you recall your mind back to game three of last year’s series, NSW won the penalty count at ANZ Stadium 12-4. At one stage it was 11-1 in game three.

“I just want to make sure that our boys are getting a fair go. We’re happy to play whatever game the referees adjudicate.”

Fighting for his coaching career as Queensland try to avoid only a second series defeat in 12 years, Walters snapped when asked directly if the Maroons planned to wrestle more on Wednesday night.

“What we’re going to try and do is tackle better,” he said.

“That’s where the game was lost in game one, through the middle. We had some defensive troubles there.

“Andrew Fifita ran riot through there, laying on a couple of tries. Dave Klemmer as well got some free space through the middle.

“So, as far as us wrestling in game one, it just didn’t happen.

“So they got a free rein.”

Daley said he didn’t know what Walters was on about.

“I was asked about game one and said it was played in tremendous spirit and hopefully game two will be played in the same spirit of the game,” Daley said.

“So, to be fair, I’m not sure what Kevin’s been told but I think there’s more people that can have influence over referees than I can.”