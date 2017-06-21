Not only the Hornet will strike at the battle of Brisbane

Make no mistake about it. The ‘Battle of Brisbane’ coming up on Sunday second July 2017 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane is the biggest boxing event this country has ever seen.

Yes, when Jeff Fenech fought Azumah Nelson for the second time in March 1992 in front of a packed Princes Park in Melbourne, all eyes were on Australia to see if Fenech could win the WBC World Super Featherweight Championship following the controversial result of their first fight in Las Vegas nine months earlier.

Back in 1969, the legendary featherweight Johnny Famechon beat Fighting Harada for the WBC World Featherweight Title at the old Sydney Stadium in front of a worldwide audience. Then there was Lionel Rose defending his WBA and WBC World Bantamweight titles against Alan Rudkin in Kooying that same year.

When the UFC came to Australia in November 2015 with Ronda Rousey headlining a sensational card against Holly Holm in the so-called sporting capital of our great land, the masses came out to be a part of mixed martial arts history.

Danny Green versus Anthony Mundine II in February of this year also deserves a mention.

A name like Manny Pacquiao however, has never been seen on our shores before. The platform that the multiple time, multiple division world champion provides for Jeff Horn to perform on, not only in front his home fans, but the tens of millions watching all over the world, cannot be underestimated.

It is for this reason that the same opportunity presenting itself for the Australians fighting on the undercard must not be dismissed.

One local fighter in particular is primed and ready to grasp the biggest opportunity of his boxing career so far.

‘Diamond’ Dave Toussaint is an accomplished southpaw from Canberra and boasts a perfect record of ten fights for ten wins, eight of those coming by way of knock out.

He will fight on the undercard of the ‘Battle of Brisbane’ against not only a dangerous opponent, but one that hails from boxing royalty.

The man standing opposite Toussaint is the rangy, big hitting son of another multiple time, multiple division world champion, the one and only ‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley.

‘Sugar’ Shane was the pound for pound king of the boxing world when his lightning punches and aggressive combinations saw him rule the lightweight division as comfortably as any fighter in any division in history.

The pressure on Mosley Jnr to live up to his father’s name will either weigh heavily, or be hugely advantageous.

None of this will affect Toussaint though, who is coming off the best performance of his career in knocking out former The Contender Australia star Junior ‘The One’ Talipeau inside five rounds in November 2016 in Canberra.

Toussaint is a humble, highly respected and keen student of the sport. A few months ago, Australian legend and former world champion Daniel ‘The Real Deal’ Geale told the press that he has “no doubt” that Toussaint “has the potential to be a world champion”.

High praise coming from a boxer with a resume boasting WBA Super and IBF World Middleweight Championships.

Toussaint, who is undefeated in ten fights, has won his last four fights by knock out and along with the last start victory over Talipeau, he knocked out the previously undefeated New Zealand Super Middleweight Champion Jordan ‘The Terror’ Tai within four rounds in April 2016, and also stopped renowned knock out artist ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Moxon in the sixth round of their contest in late 2015.

Toussaint used to complete school assignments on Pacquiao and now he will fight Mosley Jnr before the Filipino graces the ring in front of an expected 60,000 people against his friend Jeff Horn.

Toussaint has an excellent team around him, cornered by his coach Garry Hamilton and father Dean, along with the support and backing of big Australian promoter Nick Boutzos.

At the official press conference last week where it was announced that the deal to fight Mosley Jnr had been signed and sealed, Toussaint spoke calmly about the upcoming adventure and remained true to his humble nature – acutely aware of what this fight means, especially now that ESPN has signed on to broadcast the fight live in the U.S.

“I know Jeff from the amateur days, he’s a great bloke. To be a part of this massive event, it’s huge for me and I’m really glad and honoured to be a part of it” he said.

Toussaint knows the stakes are increasing from fight to fight and ahead of this bout which is just under two weeks away, he is feeling ready and excited to step onto the biggest stage available to showcase his power.

“Taking on a big name like Shane Mosley Jnr is going to be good for my career and if I win, it will excel me further than taking on some random guy” he added.

Toussaint’s comments prove that he is willing to fight the best, and he will embrace the challenge with a smile on his face.

Having gone full time as a professional 18 months ago after giving up his job as an electrician, Toussaint has been training the house down. His fitness levels are optimal and the fire is burning inside as the journey towards that potential world title gathers pace.

Step by step though, and job number one is souring ‘Sugar’ Shane’s son on his first trip to fight down under.

Keep an eye out for this young talent. The Diamond will shine bright on July 2.