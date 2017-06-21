Past the post: Ipswich and Morphettville blackbookers

There are a few tough races to pick at Ipswich this weekend. (Image: Trackside Photography)

It was tough work punters on Ipswich Cup Day on Saturday with some long priced winners saluting, while at Morphettville we saw some impressive winners. Here are my blackbookers.

Ipswich

Follow

Moonlight Dancer- Big fields and tight tracks equal hard luck stories, and this mare was one. Just no luck in the straight when having something to offer.

William Wallace- This was a big win. Defied a betting drift and sprouted wings from last on the turn on a track where that is difficult to do.

Acatour- If you backed him, you might feel a bit hard done by. He was about to burst through and look likely but the eventual winner chopped him out. Sunny Coast Guineas is his to lose if they head that way.

Queen Of Wands- Hooked from the wide gate so her chances were done there, but I thought she was very good late. Bigger track next time and she can run a cheeky race.

Forget

Sundance- One trick pony this one and he didn’t finish off at all despite some strong support in betting. Not sure he is up to this level with his racing pattern.

Morphettville

Follow

Kid Flash/Eclair Sunshine- Both youngsters were first up and they were both very good. Kid Flash did the work on speed and fought hard while Eclair Sunshine flopped out the back – but you had to like the way he dashed through.

Clonmel- Don’t drop off him. The market said he’d run a howler and that is exactly what happened. He can bounce back hard next time out.

Gold Denari- Given a lovely run off the pace and looked to win but her condition just gave out. Third up next time, she will go close.

Forget

Enki- Couple of horrible efforts after a nice win. Not sure where to for the horse but he will be hard to trust.

Powderworks- Given every chance by Neilson and once she presented, it looked game over, but gee she was weak the final 200m.

Sawaiki- He sucked me in again, but for the last time. Was first up, but he was awful despite a relatively soft run behind the tempo. Not for me anymore.