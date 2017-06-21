Past the post: Rosehill and Moonee Valley blackbokers

Some nice types were out on display at the respective Rosehill and Moonee Valley meetings on Saturday, so here are my blackbookers to follow, as well as some to put the line through.

Rosehill

Follow

High Mist- Market said that the ambulance would beat him home, but his effort was very good in defeat. He’s a coming winner for sure.

Zamex- He’s better than Highway. He’s a proper Saturday horse, a blacktype horse. He will take a power of beating in the Sunny Coast Guineas.

Obsidian- Excellent fresh run from a stayer. Worked home with real purpose but his condition just gave out. He’s set for a very good Winter prep.

Zin Zan Eddie- Hidden run I thought. They walked in front which gave him no hope. Worked to the line and through it nicely. Randwick and extra ground will suit.

Carzoff- Backed as if he was Black Caviar and was ridden a treat by Bowman. Just beaten by a hard fit in form galloper. He will be winning next start.

Pakaya Prince- This was the run of the day. He had no right to be in the finish given he was wide no cover on a hot speed. He can win very soon.

Forget

Arbeitsam- Very poor ride on speed. Went way too hard. My worry with him is that this run may have gassed him.

Mister Marmalade- That first up torture took its toll and he raced very flat here. He will struggle from this point on.

Alegria- She’s had one too many chances now. I think it’s time for her to warm the pine until further notice.

Moonee Valley

Follow

Truly Discreet- Hidden run from this girl. Got back in a slowly run race and was never a winning hope but I liked the way she ran to the line and through it. A win is near.

Have Another Glass- I think if Jake Bayliss had his time again, he would have got rolling on her. Tempo wasn’t quick and deep into a prep, she isn’t a sit/sprint type.

Mystified- Convinced this filly is going well. Tempo was against her here and she was back/wide. Loved her finale.

Megablast- Just 1 per cent of cushion and this horse wins. Given every chance by Melham but the rock hard surface was against him.

Leodoro- Beau Mertens put in a shocker on Granddukeoftuscany on Wednesday…this was an ugly watch.

Forget

Soviet Secret- Has shown promise, but now its confirmed that she is not a Saturday horse. Very plain effort here.

Miss Vista- Only got the boom on her because of her looks. Outside that, there isn’t much. Yes, she’s got ability, but she’s a one trick pony.

Military Reign- Back to Western Australia for this one. Just not up to it over in the East.