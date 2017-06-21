Have patience, Wallabies supporters, things will click

After the loss to Scotland and the tragedy of a year that’s befallen Aussie Super Rugby sides, it’s easy to dwell on the negatives. We all do it. It’s our default position when we get touched up by more than we think we should or by someone we think we shouldn’t.

Yet across the ditch, the silence is deafening, and that is telling.

Normally after a loss like Saturday’s, out comes the trans-Tasman banter, but the neighbours are feeling for their Aussie cousins and don’t want to kick the dog when it’s down, so to speak.

Attitude-wise, a loss can be a positive. If you don’t lose, you gain get that hunger. This is when a bad loss turns into a good loss.

As an amateur rugby player of no note, I know all too well how a bad loss can affect you. Many a time have we lost to team, only to turn up the next round and pull their pants down and give them a spanking. That’s not skill, that’s attitude.

I don’t think for a minute the Wallabies have a bad attitude. In fact, quite the opposite – these guys are doing all they can to get better. Pop down to any open training session and the amount of fine skill work they do is amazing.

Last year, the Wallabies were guilty of being one dimensional in their approach, but what they are working on now is really quite exciting. Their biggest signing has to be Mick Byrnes, the ex-AFL player who has been the All Blacks’ not-so-secret-weapon for the last decade.

The thing is, these guys are human, they are doing their best, and they are actually improving. What you’re seeing is growth, believe it or not!

The more they do, the more natural this new style will become. Go to a training session if you get a chance, the extra work they are doing just going to improve their skill set unbelievable.

Your greatest assets as supporters has to be patience.