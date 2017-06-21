State of Origin 2017: Why the Queensland Maroons will win Game 2

Johnathan Thurston. That is all.

For respectability’s sake, I’ll not publish an article that’s only five words long. But there can be no underestimating the impact Thurston’s return will have on Game 2.

The man is a proven winner – he has countless Origin titles next to his name, not to mention a premiership-winning field goal from a couple of years ago. He is this generation’s finest player, Queensland’s immediate answer to Andrew Johns (albeit one who’s worn the number six jersey for his state in recent times).

The Johns comparison is an apt one. Blues fans, myself included, remember all too well Joey’s series-winning efforts from 2005, when the legendary halfback missed Game 1 through injury then guided the side to victories in the final two matches to finish his Origin career in the finest fashion. I’d bet we’re about to be on the receiving end of a similar story.

Thurston will take the playmaking pressure off Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith, his kicking game will help alleviate the deficit the Maroons have in the forwards, and his attacking nous will ensure the Maroons go straight at the weak points in the Blues’ defence.

Of course, Thurston’s not the only change to the Maroons team.

Billy Slater’s omission in Game 1 was unforgivable. His inclusion at the expense of Justin O’Neill, who was clearly out of place at Suncorp Stadium, is a massive step in the right direction. With Valentine Holmes also coming into the side, the Maroons undoubtedly have the better of the two backlines.

Queensland’s selectors also got it right in the forwards.

Well, mostly right. I’ve not the foggiest idea of what Tim Glasby’s doing wearing Maroon, although Tim Gore, writer of a typically detailed Origin preview, assures me it’s to play ‘Bellamy ball’ and slow down the play the ball. Which seems like a sensible idea given the shellacking Queensland copped up front in Game 1.

Glasby aside, the selections have been savvy ones. Jarrod Wallace had to be picked. Coen Hess was a no-brainer. Gavin Cooper is a solid performer who will thrive playing with Queensland’s brilliant spine, and shifting Josh Papalii to the bench in his place will supercharge the Canberra wrecking ball’s impact.

In short, the Maroons have picked the right side, something they completely failed to do in Game 1.

That alone, of course, doesn’t guarantee they’ll win tonight’s match. The Blues were fantastic in the series opener, beating up their opposing forwards through the middle then allowing their backs to capitalise on the good work up front.

I just doubt they can repeat the performance. They played at a level few thought possible in Game 1. To do that in two consecutive games against the greatest rugby league side in recent memory would be one of the most remarkable feats in Australian sport.

But there’s one other key reason the Maroons will win: they have to.

Lose and the series is gone. Win and this incredible spine of Thurston, Cronk, Slater and Smith gets the opportunity to finish their Origin careers in a fashion befitting their class, something they’ll no doubt be desperate to do.

And when that quartet has to win, more often than not, they’ll get the job done.

Make no mistake, it’s going to be no easy task. New South Wales will be as desperate to seal the series as much as Queensland are to force the decider.

But with Thurston coming back from injury, Slater coming back from a selection snub, and Cronk and Smith both with points to prove after sub-par performances in Game 1, there’s no way the Maroons are losing this match.

Buckle up folks. We’re heading for a decider in three weeks.