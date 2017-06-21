State of Origin – Your ultimate last-minute guide to Game 2: NSW Blues vs Queensland Maroons FAQ

Are you confused about anything relating to State of Origin? Want all the answers to your questions? You’ve come to the right place with The Roar‘s ultimate last-minute guide to State of Origin Game 2 between the New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons.

What’s the series status?

The New South Wales Blues won Game 1 away from home by 28 points to 4, meaning they have the opportunity to wrap up the series in Game 2.

As a best of three series, only two games are required to take the victory. In short, it’s do-or-die for Queensland if they want to keep their chances of winning alive.

When is it?

Game 2 of the 2017 State of Origin series will be played on Wednesday, June 21. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm (AEST), although is likely to be much later.

The official NRL run sheet says it will kick-off at 8:12pm (AEST), however it said the same thing for Game 1 and kick-off wasn’t until 8:16pm (AEST).

Where is it?

After State of Origin Game 1 was played at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Game 2 returns to New South Wales home turf at ANZ Stadium.

ANZ Stadium is located at Homebush, in the south-west of Sydney and was the main venue of the 2000 Sydney Olympics. It hosts all major rugby league events in New South Wales including State of Origin and the NRL grand final.

If a decider is needed, it will be played at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Who’s playing?

The New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons, obviously. Here are their named teams.

New South Wales Blues

1. James Tedesco, 2. Blake Ferguson, 3. Josh Dugan, 4. Jarryd Hayne, 5. Brett Morris, 6. James Maloney, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. Aaron Woods, 9. Nathan Peats, 10. Andrew Fifita, 11. Josh Jackson, 12. Boyd Cordner (c), 13. Tyson Frizell

Interchange: 14. David Klemmer, 15. Wade Graham, 16. Jake Trbojevic, 17. Jack Bird

Queensland Maroons

1. Billy Slater, 2. Valentine Holmes, 3. Will Chambers, 4. Darius Boyd, 5. Dane Gagai, 6. Johnathan Thurston, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Dylan Napa, 9. Cameron Smith (c), 10. Jarrod Wallace, 11. Gavin Cooper, 12. Matt Gillett, 13. Josh McGuire

Interchange: 14. Michael Morgan, 15. Josh Papalii, 16. Coen Hess, 17. Tim Glasby

Who are the referees?

The referees were rated to have done a good job in Game 1 and have been retained for Game 2.

Referee: Matt Cecchin

Assist Referee: Gerard Sutton

Senior Review Official: Bernard Sutton

Review Official: Ben Galea

Touch Judges: Brett Suttor, Chris Butler

Standby Referee: Alan Shortall

Standby Touch Judge: Michael Wise

What do the betting odds say?

The Blues come into Game 2 as short priced favourites to wrap up the series, paying $1.68. The Maroons are outsiders at $2.30.

It’s a five-way race for first try-scorer, with James Tedesco, Brett Morris, Blake Ferguson, Dane Gagai and Valentine Holmes all paying $11.

* – Odds are correct as at 5:30pm (AEST) on Monday, June 19

How do I watch it?

Channel Nine are the exclusive broadcasters of State of Origin. They will be on the air from 7:30pm (AEST) until 10:30pm (AEST).

How do I live stream it online?

Through the NRL Live Pass application. This can be accessed on mobile, tablet or desktop.

How do I listen to it?

Three radio stations are covering the game. On AM, you can tune into ABC Grandstand or 2GB, while on FM you can listen to Triple M.

What’s the history?

In State of Origin history, dating back to 1980, there have been 109 matches played with the Maroons winning 58, the Blues 49 and the other two being drawn.

Since the beginning of three-game series in 1982, there have been 35 series with the Maroons winning 20, the Blues winning 13 and two being drawn. The Maroons have also won ten of the last 11 series.

In 25 games played at ANZ Stadium, the Blues have won 17 compared to the Maroons 8.