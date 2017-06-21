State of Origin Game 2 final score: QLD WIN! Series set for decider

The Queensland Maroons have sent the 2017 State of Origin series to a deciding match with a 18-16 win over the New South Wales Blues in Game 2 in Sydney.
With less than five minutes to go and Queensland trailing by four, Dane Gagai broke through the NSW defence and score the match-winning try after holding on to a superb Michael Morgan flick-pass.
With the scores tied at 16-all, Johnathan Thurston nailed the ensuing conversion, sneaking it through the left-hand upright to give Queensland the two-point buffer that they would take to the final whistle.
The match-winner was Gagai’s second try of the last 40 minutes. He had earlier broke away to open the scoring in the second half after some excellent work from Josh McGuire and an instinctive no-look pass from Will Chambers.
However, New South Wales fans were unhappy with the try, as Jarryd Hayne had appeared to be blocked from chasing the kick that led to Gagai’s try. It wasn’t the first time the referees earned the ire of the home crowd, with a similar block going unpenalized earlier in the second half.
But few fans could realistically begrudge Queensland’s victory, with the visitors far outplaying the Blues in the final 40 minutes of the game.
More Origin 2 coverage
» State of Origin results
» Five talking points from Queensland’s series-tying victory
» State of Origin 2 live scores and blog
» WATCH: Valentine Holmes starts his Origin career with the first try of Game 2
» WATCH: Two brilliant tries put NSW in front
The Blues had earlier taken a ten-point lead into halftime on the back of three quick tries to Jarryd Hayne, Brett Morris and Mitchell Pearce, despite debutant Valentine Holmes scoring the opening try of the game.
Holmes crossed in controversial circumstances, with his foot going awfully close to the touchline as he dived acrobatically over the line in the corner. However, the on-field decision was for a try, and the Bunker had insufficient evidence to award anything other than a six-pointer.
It was a short-lived advantage for the away side, with New South Wales quickly responding with a trio of tries. Jarryd Hayne was the first to score, finishing off a slick backline move from the Blues, before Josh Morris capitalised on a break from James Maloney to surge across the line.
Just 90 seconds later, Mitchell Pearce scored his second try if the series when he was the beneficiary of a superb run from James Tedesco, putting the finishing touches on a dominant first half.
However, that would prove to be the Blues’ final scoring play of the game, as they went the entire second half without breaking through the Queensland defence.
For the Maroons, Gagai was outstanding for the second straight game, and both Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith turned in far improved performances from the first match of the series.
The Queensland forwards were also far better than in Game 1, with Josh McGuire and Dylan Napa the standouts up front.
New South Wales had plenty of strong performers in the first half – Mitchell Pearce backed up his good opening game with a solid opening 40 minutes and Josh Jackson was outstanding throughout – but the entire side dropped off after halftime.
The series now moves back to Brisbane for the decider, which will be played on July 12 at Suncorp Stadium.
June 21st 2017 @ 10:07pm
me too said | June 21st 2017 @ 10:07pm | ! Report
As a neutral this was the first one I’d watched in full for sometime. Just knew with the nsw media crowing and calling the series done that Queensland would snatch this. Seen it happen quite a few times over the years. And with two of the all time greats coming back of course they would lift the team. Just such self belief in the queenslanders. Now they’ll go on one more time and win to send off Thurston and Cronk in style.
June 21st 2017 @ 10:09pm
Scott Pryde said | June 21st 2017 @ 10:09pm | ! Report
The Blues played dumb, dumb footy in the last 20 minutes. Really disappointing way to throw it away. No matter what you will say about the referees (and there will be plenty), you can never switch off against a team with Slater, Thurston, Cronk and Smith in it.
June 21st 2017 @ 10:11pm
William Dalton Davis said | June 21st 2017 @ 10:11pm | ! Report
It was really frustrating to watch even as a QLDer. It was like they’d somehow put the cue in the rack, but we’re still trying to force something. That final set was very pedestrian.
June 21st 2017 @ 10:17pm
Art Vandelay said | June 21st 2017 @ 10:17pm | ! Report
The refs were harsher on Qld than nsw over the course of the match. Nsw forget the 11-1 penalty count in game 3 last year Qld took in there stride. That’s the difference, Woods looking at ref in disgust over nothing is one example. Robbed the blues weren’t!
June 21st 2017 @ 10:52pm
celtic bandaid said | June 21st 2017 @ 10:52pm | ! Report
11- 1 last year ? I haven’t forgotten. The series was already over. Ever heard of a square up.
June 21st 2017 @ 11:16pm
Emcie said | June 21st 2017 @ 11:16pm | ! Report
oh, so thats ok then?
June 21st 2017 @ 10:09pm
Scott said | June 21st 2017 @ 10:09pm | ! Report
Just because Jayne scored a try again this game I really hope he’s not in the 3rd. Poor defence by him and a lot of poor options in attack particularly for a so called senior player
June 21st 2017 @ 10:13pm
Jono said | June 21st 2017 @ 10:13pm | ! Report
He make 3 crucial mistakes in the last 20 as well that killed NSW momentum and give it to QLD
June 21st 2017 @ 10:52pm
Psychodelia said | June 21st 2017 @ 10:52pm | ! Report
The most overrated, egotistical follow me I’m the Messiah full of his own importance cretin out, with his Christ poses when he scores, seriously puke worthy. QUEENSLANDERS!!!!!!!! Stick it to them next round you can see the fear in their eyes!
June 21st 2017 @ 10:11pm
Alex L said | June 21st 2017 @ 10:11pm | ! Report
A NSW team with Mitchell Pearce at halfback choked in the last 20 minutes?
Well colour me not shocked.
June 21st 2017 @ 10:35pm
Renegade said | June 21st 2017 @ 10:35pm | ! Report
If only Gallen passed him the ball…
June 21st 2017 @ 10:55pm
Psychodelia said | June 21st 2017 @ 10:55pm | ! Report
Don’t know why……….
He’s dreaming of his canine companion lolling by
MAROON WEATHER…………
June 21st 2017 @ 10:13pm
Roberto said | June 21st 2017 @ 10:13pm | ! Report
Man of the series…Gagai!!!
June 21st 2017 @ 10:14pm
Duncan Smith said | June 21st 2017 @ 10:14pm | ! Report
Nice couple of errors from Hayne allowed Queensland back into it.