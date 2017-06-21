State of Origin Game 2 halftime report: NSW lead QLD at the break

The New South Wales Blues have taken a 16-6 lead into halftime of Game 2 of the 2017 State of Origin series against the Queensland Maroons.

The Maroons opened the scoring through debutant winger Valentine Holmes, but three straight tries to Jarryd Hayne, Brett Morris and Mitchell Pearce gave the home side the lead at the break at ANZ Stadium.

Holmes’ try wasn’t without controversy, with hardly a blade of grass between the winger’s boot and the touchline. However, with the referee ruling a try before sending the decision up stairs, the decision stood, and the Maroons took a 6-0 lead after Johnathan Thurston converted truly.

Just minutes later, Jarryd Hayne finished off a slick backline move to level the scores for the Blues, before Brett Morris put the home side in front after supporting a James Maloney break and finishing strongly.

Just minutes after, halfback Mitchell Pearce continued his Origin resurgence by scoring the final try of the half next to the post.

The Maroons went within an inch of clawing the margin back before the break, but Michael Morgan was stymied by a superb try-saving tackle by the Blues when he looked certain to score.