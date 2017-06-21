State of Origin first try scorer Game 2 2017: Valentine Holmes makes an instant impact

Valentine Holmes has scored the first try of Game 2 in the 2017 State of Origin series in controversial fashion for the Queensland Maroons against the NSW Blues.

Holmes has scored his first try in the Origin arena on debut with a superb aerial finish in the left corner.

The try didn’t come without controversy as he tip-toed the sideline before leaping high and planting the ball down one-handed while mid-air.

The referee sent the try upstairs to the Bunker having called it a try on the field. Replays showed his heel may have just been touching the sideline but not enough to overturn the benefit of the doubt in favour of the Maroons.

The try came off the back of a lazy penalty given by James Maloney for a late hit on Billy Slater off the ball, allowing Queensland to start a new set deep in the NSW half.

It was quick hands through the backline out to the left wing and the Blues sliding defence simply couldn’t keep up, giving Holmes the room needed to dive over.

Queensland took the first points of the game to lead 6-0 after 12 minutes.