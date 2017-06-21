State of Origin Game 2 crystal ball predictions: Picking the winner, man of the match and much more

State of Origin Game 2 is upon us in what could prove to be a series-deciding encounter. Will NSW secure the match and the series? Or will the old guard come back with some fight and force a Game 3 decider?
To find out, we’ve put a stack of questions tio our stable of rugby league experts, as well as a few other guys who know a thing or two about the game. Here’s how they think the game is going to play out:
Tim Gore (Roar Expert)
Who will win: Queensland
Margin: 8 points
Player of the match: Johnathan Thurston
First try scorer: Blake Ferguson
One thing that definitely will happen: a great, no holds barred match.
One thing that definitely won’t happen: a high penalty count.
Ryan O’Connell (Roar Expert)
Who will win: Queensland
Margin: 6 points
Player of the match: Johnathan Thurston
First try scorer: Darius Boyd
One thing that definitely will happen: Billy Slater will make the decision not to pick him in the opening game look extremely foolish.
One thing that definitely won’t happen: A punch. Unfortunately.
Mary Konstantopoulos (Roar Expert)
Who will win: Blues
Margin: 2 points
Player of the match: Jarryd Hayne
First try scorer: James Tedesco
One thing that definitely will happen: Tim Glasby will be one of the Maroons best players and everyone in NSW will remember his name.
One thing that definitely won’t happen: Klemmer and Fifita will make sure Coen Hess won’t put any big hits on the NSW playmakers.
Matt Cleary (Roar Expert)
Who will win: NSW
Margin: 18 points
Player of the match: Andrew Fifita
First try scorer: Andrew Fifita
One thing that definitely will happen: Huge NSW forwards will power through the Maroons D-line and on the back of quick play-the-ball Blues halves and tricky ones – James Tedesco – will make hay.
One thing that definitely won’t happen: Kick-off at 8:06.
Tom Rock (Roar Expert)
Who will win: New South Wales
Margin: In a dour slugfest, the Blues will triumph 8-6.
Player of the match: Wade Graham’s constant harassment of Thurston and Cronk will be the difference between the teams.
First try scorer: Valentine Holmes will do his best Darius Boyd impression, and flop over for Queensland’s only four-pointer of the night.
One thing that definitely will happen: Queensland will receive the lion’s share of the 50/50 calls, as they do every series.
One thing that definitely won’t happen: New South Wales won’t be caught off-guard by a Queensland ambush. We’re ready.
Dane Eldridge (Roar Expert)
Who will win: Queensland
Margin: 3 points
Player of the match: Vengeful discard Billy Slater
First try scorer: Valentine Holmes
One thing that definitely will happen: Tim Glasby delivers a fiery display off the bench after being made to produce an accreditation pass to take the field
One thing that definitely won’t happen: Mitchell Pearce won’t be blamed for something. I’m tipping rising sea levels.
Dan Liebke (Roar Expert)
Who will win: Queensland
Margin: 40 points
Player of the match: James Tedesco (astonishingly)
First Try Scorer: James Tedesco
One thing that definitely will happen: Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin will talk in hushed tones to somebody in the Queensland dressing room
One thing that definitely won’t happen: A halftime tribute to Ryan Girdler
Scott Pryde (Roar Guru and Live Blogger)
Who will win: Queensland
Margin: 4 points
Player of the match: Johnathan Thurston. Who else? Seriously.
First try scorer: Josh Dugan from a James Maloney crossfield kick.
One thing that definitely will happen: Low-scoring. I said this for the first game of course, but in Sydney with the dew factor and the Maroons desperately trying to get a win using any and all means, there won’t be many points unless the Maroons skip away at the end.
One thing that definitely won’t happen: Mitchell Pearce playing well again. He did it once, but with Thurston and Slater back and the Maroons desperate, it could get ugly for Pearce.
BJ Conkey (Roar Editor)
Who will win: New South Wales
Margin: 8 points
Player of the match: James Tedesco
First try scorer: Jarryd Hayne
One thing that definitely will happen: A controversial decision after a controversy-free Game 1.
One thing that definitely won’t happen: A blowout scoreline.
Daniel Jeffrey (Roar Editor)
Who will win: Queensland
Margin: 4 points
Player of the match: Cameron Smith. No way he’s playing as poorly as he did in Game 1.
First try scorer: Valentine Holmes
One thing that definitely will happen: Billy Slater, Valentine Holmes, Coen Hess and Jarrod Wallace will make the selectors look like fools for not picking them in Game 1.
One thing that definitely won’t happen: Andrew Fifita to go a second straight Origin game without a brain-snap.