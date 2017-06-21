State of Origin Game 2 crystal ball predictions: Picking the winner, man of the match and much more

State of Origin Game 2 is upon us in what could prove to be a series-deciding encounter. Will NSW secure the match and the series? Or will the old guard come back with some fight and force a Game 3 decider?

To find out, we’ve put a stack of questions tio our stable of rugby league experts, as well as a few other guys who know a thing or two about the game. Here’s how they think the game is going to play out:

Who will win: Queensland

Margin: 8 points

Player of the match: Johnathan Thurston

First try scorer: Blake Ferguson

One thing that definitely will happen: a great, no holds barred match.

One thing that definitely won’t happen: a high penalty count.

Who will win: Queensland

Margin: 6 points

Player of the match: Johnathan Thurston

First try scorer: Darius Boyd

One thing that definitely will happen: Billy Slater will make the decision not to pick him in the opening game look extremely foolish.

One thing that definitely won’t happen: A punch. Unfortunately.

Who will win: Blues

Margin: 2 points

Player of the match: Jarryd Hayne

First try scorer: James Tedesco

One thing that definitely will happen: Tim Glasby will be one of the Maroons best players and everyone in NSW will remember his name.

One thing that definitely won’t happen: Klemmer and Fifita will make sure Coen Hess won’t put any big hits on the NSW playmakers.

Who will win: NSW

Margin: 18 points

Player of the match: Andrew Fifita

First try scorer: Andrew Fifita

One thing that definitely will happen: Huge NSW forwards will power through the Maroons D-line and on the back of quick play-the-ball Blues halves and tricky ones – James Tedesco – will make hay.

One thing that definitely won’t happen: Kick-off at 8:06.

Who will win: New South Wales

Margin: In a dour slugfest, the Blues will triumph 8-6.

Player of the match: Wade Graham’s constant harassment of Thurston and Cronk will be the difference between the teams.

First try scorer: Valentine Holmes will do his best Darius Boyd impression, and flop over for Queensland’s only four-pointer of the night.

One thing that definitely will happen: Queensland will receive the lion’s share of the 50/50 calls, as they do every series.

One thing that definitely won’t happen: New South Wales won’t be caught off-guard by a Queensland ambush. We’re ready.

Who will win: Queensland

Margin: 3 points

Player of the match: Vengeful discard Billy Slater

First try scorer: Valentine Holmes

One thing that definitely will happen: Tim Glasby delivers a fiery display off the bench after being made to produce an accreditation pass to take the field

One thing that definitely won’t happen: Mitchell Pearce won’t be blamed for something. I’m tipping rising sea levels.

Who will win: Queensland

Margin: 40 points

Player of the match: James Tedesco (astonishingly)

First Try Scorer: James Tedesco

One thing that definitely will happen: Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin will talk in hushed tones to somebody in the Queensland dressing room

One thing that definitely won’t happen: A halftime tribute to Ryan Girdler

Who will win: Queensland

Margin: 4 points

Player of the match: Johnathan Thurston. Who else? Seriously.

First try scorer: Josh Dugan from a James Maloney crossfield kick.

One thing that definitely will happen: Low-scoring. I said this for the first game of course, but in Sydney with the dew factor and the Maroons desperately trying to get a win using any and all means, there won’t be many points unless the Maroons skip away at the end.

One thing that definitely won’t happen: Mitchell Pearce playing well again. He did it once, but with Thurston and Slater back and the Maroons desperate, it could get ugly for Pearce.

Who will win: New South Wales

Margin: 8 points

Player of the match: James Tedesco

First try scorer: Jarryd Hayne

One thing that definitely will happen: A controversial decision after a controversy-free Game 1.

One thing that definitely won’t happen: A blowout scoreline.

Who will win: Queensland

Margin: 4 points

Player of the match: Cameron Smith. No way he’s playing as poorly as he did in Game 1.

First try scorer: Valentine Holmes

One thing that definitely will happen: Billy Slater, Valentine Holmes, Coen Hess and Jarrod Wallace will make the selectors look like fools for not picking them in Game 1.

One thing that definitely won’t happen: Andrew Fifita to go a second straight Origin game without a brain-snap.