State of Origin Game 2 preview: Two key factors that will decide the game

The second game of the 2017 State of Origin series will be played at ANZ Stadium in Homebush tonight, with the NSW Blues looking to close the series out, and the Queensland Maroons hoping to take it to a decider in Brisbane in a few weeks time.

The usually loyal Maroons have made seven changes to their team after the Game 1 thumping, while the Blues will go into the match unchanged, as one would expect after such a dominant and impressive performance at Suncorp Stadium.

So what can we expect in Game 2? Can Queensland bounce back, or is it NSW’s year?

There are two factors will ultimately decide the game…

Factor number 1: Can the Maroons stop Andrew Fifita?

There wasn’t a single NSW player in Game 1 that didn’t contribute to the victory. Almost every Blue had a good game, and the total team effort was reflected on the scoreboard, with NSW handing the Maroons an embarrassing thumping in front of their home crowd.

However, one Blue in particular dominated, and that was Sharks front-rower Andrew Fifita, who was a one-man wrecking crew in the middle of the park. He combined brute strength with some deft offloads, and was a constant threat for the Blues.

I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that Queensland had no answer for him, and if they want to win in Sydney tonight, they better have one this time.

So will they?

Unlike other positions on the field, it’s hard to have a strategy for a dominant front-rower, especially one with the invaluable ability to offload the ball.

Sure, you can argue that you need to stop their forward momentum, wrap up the ball to prevent second phase play, and when tackled, roll them on their back and slow down the play the ball. However, that is all a lot easier said than done, especially, when faced with the reality of a rampaging Fifita.

So what should Queensland do if Dylan Napa, Josh Papalii, Matt Gillett, Coen Hess, Jarrod Wallace, etc, can’t keep him in check?

Well, it’s not going to make the politically correct crowd happy, but I would sledge the hell out of Fifita. Relentlessly. Mercilessly. Nastily.

Fifita is still a bit of a loose cannon and is capable of losing his mind when he gets a bit too fired up.

It may just be Queensland’s only chance to curb the big prop’s impact on the game, because he’s a genuine match-winner upfront for the Blues.

Factor number 2: The return of Billy Slater and Johnathan Thurston

It simply cannot be understated just how good of a feeling it must be for Queensland to welcome back two of the all-time greats into their team.

Johnathan Thurston may very well retire as the greatest rugby league player of all time, and Billy Slater is widely regarded as the best fullback in history. In an understatement for the ages, those are handy additions to a team that lost the opening match.

Though Thurston returns under an injury cloud, his toughness is almost as legendary as his ability to perform in big games, and I expect him to be at near his best. He simply wouldn’t put his team in a difficult position if he wasn’t right to play.

He should take a lot of pressure off Cooper Cronk, who had a subpar game in Brisbane. Thurston’s ability to take on the line, get his backs some quality ball, and run support off his forward pack, should all provide the Maroons with a much different look in attack. That’s without even mentioning his sublime kicking game, and habit of making big plays.

The Blues will no doubt test him, and he can expect to see a lot of traffic all night, but it’s nothing he isn’t used, to or prepared for.

Thurston will have a big game, and that generally works out very well for his team’s chances.

Slater was controversially left out of the Queensland team for Origin I, but the Maroons have corrected that mistake and recalled the best No.1 I’ve ever seen play.

When the Maroons team was announced sans Slater, I was legitimately shocked. Apart from the fact Queensland always preach loyalty, Slater was in very good form for Melbourne anyway. His support play is always a highlight, as is his ability to inject himself into the attacking line and play like an extra five-eighth.

However, where the Maroons will really see the benefit of Slater is in defence. You can’t really appreciate the brilliant fullback’s field position and coverage until you’ve seen him play live.

Quite simply, he is absolutely amazing. His ability to read the play, and then his speed to get into position, is unrivalled.

He makes opponent halves’ kicking games look silly, because of his ability to defuse their game plans with ease.

He’s also incredibly vocal at the back, and his communications skills ensure other players are in position; something that shouldn’t be taken for granted.

The talent, leadership and experience that those two players bring to the table is something that should make the NSW coaching staff very, very nervous.

For mine, welcoming back two players of that ability and importance give Queensland the edge, despite them playing away from home.

Prediction

Queensland 24

NSW 18