State of Origin: Jarryd Hayne flattened in monster tackle after hitting back for NSW

Jarryd Hayne has had a rollercoaster few minutes in Game 2 of the 2017 State of Origin series, scoring the Blues first try of the game before being absolutely hammered off the kickoff and requiring the trainer’s assistance.

After conceding the first try of the contest, Hayne crossed over just minutes later thanks to quick hands from James Maloney and James Tedesco to score in the left corner.

They Hayne try drew scores level once again at six points apiece.

It was short-lived glory for Hayne, who was creamed off the restart thanks to an awkward bounce and a charging chase.

The ball was allowed to land and Hayne had to race to the ball but was nailed by Will Chambers who came flying through and bumped Hayne onto the grass.

To rub salt in his wounds, Dane Gagai came in and dropped the shoulder onto Hayne while he was down.

The Titans star stayed down and had to get checked on by the trainer but is up and running again.