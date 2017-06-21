WATCH: Andrew Johns unleashes furious tirade after Blues capitulation

“That was the dumbest half of football New South Wales has ever played”.

Andrew Johns was absolutely fuming after the New South Wales Blues dropped their bundle in State of Origin Game 2, unleashing a tirade on the New South Wales side after they lost 18-16.

Newcastle Knights legend and former Origin winner himself, Johns savaged the Blues for not targeting Johnathan Thurston who was clearly struggling with a shoulder injury.

“I think it’s the dumbest half of football New South Wales have ever played,” said a visibly fired up Johns.

“You’ve got a wounded soldier you’ve gotta target him, its basic football!

“His shoulder is stuffed… there’s your game plan! You just go at him all night!

“You go at him and that puts pressure on the defenders either side, they didn’t go to him once in the second half.

“I couldn’t believe what I was watching!”

Watching Andrew Johns distraught in the post-game wrap up even better than watching Qld win #origin #qlder — Jessica Marszalek (@JessMarie_News) June 21, 2017

Highlight of #9WWOS coverage of #Origin Game Ii? Joey Johns blowing up deluxe at the lack of smarts by NSW not to attack an injured Thurston pic.twitter.com/xC8O4maNsX — Daniel Watson Hayes™ (@dwatsonhayes) June 21, 2017

New South Wales fell apart late in the game, giving up a 10-point lead and failing to score in the second half as Queensland forced the series into a decider in Brisbane.