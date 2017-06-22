Adelaide Crows vs Hawthorn Hawks: AFL live scores, blog

2017’s biggest improver takes on the year’s biggest slider when the ladder-leading Adelaide Crows host the 17th-placed Hawthorn Hawks at the Adelaide Oval. Join The Roar for live scores, analysis and highlights from 7:50pm (AEST).
In an open season, the race for the premiership is as wide open as it has been in years, but the Crows have staked a claim as the team to beat over the first half of the season.
Their results have been mixed since a barnstorming six-win streak to start the season had many questioning whether they would even lose a game this year, but with a host of star players in top form and plenty of young up-and-comers impressing as well, the Crows are primed and ready for a crack at their first flag since 1998.
While the likes of Eddie Betts, Rory Sloane and the Crouch brothers take up most of the spotlight, their younger brigade have been equally important, with Jake Lever in All-Australian form in defence and a pair of mature-age recruits in Hugh Greenwood and Jonathon Beech giving Adelaide’s squad a depth that has been missing in recent years.
While the Crows’ rapid improvement has caught many by surprise, the Hawks’ sudden fall from grace has been one of the biggest shocks of season 2017.
A straight-sets exit from last year’s finals series appeared to call to a close the dominant Hawthorn era which yielded three consecutive premierships from 2013 to 2015, but some shrewd off-season trading was enough to suggest they would be there and thereabouts again this year.
But of those high-priced recruits, only Tom Mitchell has been truly outstanding, with Tyrone Vickery failing to take his game to the next level as the Hawks would have predicted and Jaeger O’Meara’s knees still a weekly concern.
With O’Meara now looking unlikely to feature again this season as he continues to manage the injuries that have seen him play just four games since the end of 2014, the Hawks’ season has gone from bad to worse.
To add insult to injury, their first draft pick at the end of this year now belongs to St Kilda after trading it as part of their plan to get the former Sun back to Victoria.
Prediction
Just two weeks ago, we saw 17th knock off first when Carlton trumped GWS, but it would be an even greater upset were Hawthorn to triumph here. The Crows are in form, are armed to the teeth with forward firepower, and if that wasn’t enough, a hostile home crowd gives them an extra edge. The Hawks will find it hard to even come close.
Adelaide by 58 points
Most of the attention has been focussed on Mitchell, O’Meara and Vickery among the Hawks’ new faces, but a former Crow in Ricky Henderson has been quietly putting together a solid season in the brown and gold, and the dashing half-back will notch up his 100th career game against his old side.
Can Henderson get the last laugh on his former teammates as the Hawks cause a major boilover? Or will the class of the Crows tell in the end?
Tune into The Roar from 7.50pm (AEST) for all the highlights and our rolling blog of the match
8:36pm
Tim Miller said | 8:36pm | ! Report
GOAL ADELAIDE
From a throw-in in Adelaide’s forward pocket, the umpire pulls out a free kick from somewhere (presumably some holding) and Brad Crouch wins a free! Originally it was given to Otten, but no, it’s Crouch’s ball. From 20 on a slight angle, it shouldn’t be any problem, and it isn’t! The replays show it was a bit of a soft free, but the Crows won’t care!
Adelaide 6.3 (39)
Hawthorn 5.2 (32)
Q2, 15.19 left
8:34pm
Tim Miller said | 8:34pm | ! Report
GOAL HAWTHORN
The Hawks aren’t going away here, despite the Crows’ early dominance this term. Long ball in from Schoenmakers puts the Crows’ defence under pressure, comes off hands, and Puopolo gathers near the goalsquare to snap truly! Back to a one-point ball game.
Adelaide 5.3 (33)
Hawthorn 5.2 (32)
Q2, 15.55 left
8:30pm
Tim Miller said | 8:30pm | ! Report
BEHIND ADELAIDE
Sloane wins a free in midfield and the Crows surge forward. Betts roves the long ball in to perfection and snaps quickly towards goal, but uncharacteristically, it’s offline. Adelaide working their way on top here.
Adelaide 5.3 (33)
Hawthorn 4.2 (26)
Q2, 18.11 left
8:29pm
Tim Miller said | 8:29pm | ! Report
GOAL ADELAIDE
Adelaide come down the wing with some speed and the Hawks defenders are caught with their opponents goal side. Otten with a clever kick over Walker’s head and the skipper shows great courage going back with the flight to mark 40 out without breaking stride! Tight angle, and made even tighter by his right-footedness, but his kick is a beauty! Crows retake the lead.
Adelaide 5.2 (32)
Hawthorn 4.2 (26)
Q2, 18.39 left
8:27pm
Tim Miller said | 8:27pm | ! Report
Ordinary first bounce for the second term and it’s recalled. From the restart, McEvoy wins the tap and then follows up with a hard tackle on Matt Crouch and the umpire calls for it again. From the ball-up, the Hawks win the clearance but only as far as Lever, who marks at half-back.
8:26pm
Tim Miller said | 8:26pm | ! Report
An unexpectedly fascinating start at the Adelaide Oval, with scores locked up at the first change. The Hawks have certainly come to play, and have produced, if not their best quarter of footy for the season, then definitely one of their better ones. Their kicking has been a standout, with plenty of drive from the backline that has been missing in 2017, and that has brought their forwards into the game. Grant Birchall has been a crucial cog across the half-back line, and Blake Hardwick, Taylor Duryea, Ricky Henderson and Ryan Burton have all performed excellently in that defensive arc. Dare I say it, the Hawks have looked far more organised and threatening back there with no Josh Gibson. With “only” six touches, Tom Mitchell has been quiet early, but Shaun Burgoyne and Liam Shiels have certainly picked up the slack in midfield.
For the Crows, Rory Sloane has been quiet again with just 4 touches for the term, but they haven’t lacked for impact around the stoppages, with the Crouch brothers excellent and Hugh Greenwood prolific. Their forwards, surprisingly, haven’t really been able to take many of their chances despite a plethora of inside-50s. You suspect, however, that the Hawks won’t be able to keep that forward line quiet for another three quarters if they get the sort of supply they got that term.
Only a few minutes to go until the second term starts, to don’t go anywhere!
8:20pm
Tim Miller said | 8:20pm | ! Report
Ball-up on the wing, only time for a ruck tap and then the siren sounds. A bit of push and shove as the players disperse for quarter time, but nothing much in it.
8:20pm
Tim Miller said | 8:20pm | ! Report
BEHIND HAWTHORN
Back to level pegging again as Smith receives on the 50 and thumps it long, but it’s just the wrong side of the stick as the clock ticks down to quarter time.
Adelaide 4.2 (26)
Hawthorn 4.2 (26)
Q1, 0.13 left
8:18pm
Tim Miller said | 8:18pm | ! Report
BEHIND ADELAIDE
Adelaide take the lead for the first time as Betts crumbs a long ball to the hot spot and snaps towards goal, but he’s off balance, it trickles towards the line and Hodge is content to watch it roll over for a behind.
Adelaide 4.2 (26)
Hawthorn 4.1 (25)
Q1, 1.16 left
8:17pm
Tim Miller said | 8:17pm | ! Report
Brown gathers on the edges of a stoppage on Adelaide’s half-forward flank and bangs it in, Lynch in pole position for the mark and Hodge infringes trying to spoil. Otten gathers and selfishly snaps it home from the goalsquare, but the umpire brings it back. Some poetic justice there. Lynch goes back from 15 and drills one of the easier goals he’ll kick this year. Scores level again.
Adelaide 4.1 (25)
Hawthorn 4.1 (25)
Q1, 1.58 left
8:17pm
Mattician6x6 said | 8:17pm | ! Report
Never rated Sicily bit so far my opinion of him is changing