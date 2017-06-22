AFL’s version of T20 cricket in the works

A truncated format of Australian rules football is being developed by the AFL, after the success of Twenty20 cricket’s Big Bash League.

The format called AFLX would be played on a soccer-sized field, between two teams of seven and feature ten-minute quarters and no centre bounces, rather kick-ins after goals.

The league is keen to introduce the concept during the post-round 23 bye in the week before finals, to be played by teams outside the top-eight.

AFL football operations manager Simon Lethlean said it was intended the best players from non-finals teams would play.

“We are very excited about AFLX,” Lethlean told Nine Network’s The Footy Show.

“It’s a fast-paced, high octane version of our game and it will be a new way to view AFL.”

Lethlean said the league is exploring the concept with clubs and considering incentivising participation, including offering prize money.

The AFL would not be the first football code to introduce a truncated format of its game, with rugby sevens having a long history.

The NRL debuted the Auckland Nines in 2014, while the inaugural Brisbane Tens rugby union tournament was played this year.