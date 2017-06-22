Postecoglou ready to re-shape Socceroos

Ange Postecoglou has left the door open for a serious selection shake-up as he seeks safe passage for the Socceroos to the Confederations Cup semi-finals.



The national team coach has promised “at least” two changes for Thursday night’s (Friday 1am AEST) clash with Cameroon.

The Socceroos’ path to the final four of the Russian tournament is peril following their first-up loss to Germany.

The side must tally a minimum of four points against the African champions and South American powerhouse Chile three days later to be in with a shot of progression.

With that in mind, Postecoglou must balance the demands of the tournament with what he can demand from his players.

“With the games so close together, it doesn’t make sense to just keep going with the same eleven. We’ll make a couple changes,” Postecoglou said.

“I’m confident in the changes. We’ve got enough players ready to step up.”

Massimo Luongo is likely to come out of central midfield, where Aaron Mooy or Jackson Irvine could come in or Jimmy Jeggo could debut.

Irvine could also move higher up the pitch to spare Tom Rogic, with Robbie Kruse and James Troisi other attacking midfield options.

Wide players Mat Leckie and Aziz Behich – asked to do a power of work in the 3-2-4-1 formation – could be rested.

There are several candidates to replace Leckie, with Alex Gersbach the obvious left-sided switch.

Ryan McGowan is a likely inclusion in defence.

And the Asian Cup-winning coach could also flip his goalkeepers for a fifth successive game, bringing in Mitchell Langerak for Mat Ryan.

Despite the changes, there’s no suggestion he sees Cameroon as easybeats.

Many have pinned the match against world No.32 Cameroon as the easiest of the three group stage matches, but Postecoglou disagrees.

“I don’t see any game as more winnable … if you start thinking in those terms you might miss an opportunity along the way,” he said.

“We’re aware of what they can bring. The showed against a very good Chile side they can dangerous, particularly in transition.

“They’re here for a reason. I don’t think (the Cameroon match) is going to be any easier than the first one or the third one.”

The one thing that won’t be changing is the side’s high pressing game.

The system has divided Socceroos fans but Postecoglou said his players were as committed to getting it right as he was.

“(The players are) loyal participants. They’re trying to execute and play the type of game we want. The changes we make to the formation, they’re willing to embrace and understand why we’re doing it.

“I’m absolutely over the moon that there’s debate. That’s exactly what I want.

“If we’re going to find our identity it’s going to be through vigorous debate. That’s happening. That’s a massive positive for our game.”