Ronaldo’s tax fraud and its ripple effect on world football

Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused of defrauding the Spanish authorities of taxes worth excess of £13 million ($AU22m) between 2011 and 2014.

Ronaldo isn’t the first major football star to be accused of defrauding the authorities, as Lionel Messi has been accused of similar crimes as early as 2016. But Spanish prosecutors stated the Real Madrid star used a shell company to hide incomes made from image rights.

While this is still ongoing and Ronaldo hasn’t been proven guilty yet, rumours which have now been confirmed as true, have circulated that Ronaldo is no longer happy in Spain and at Real Madrid.

While the club has backed Ronaldo already, the Madrid President, Florentino Perez has also stated that he will be talking to Ronaldo in the coming days to clear up the issue.

This news as expected, has created a media circus around the world as there has been speculation that Ronaldo might make an unprecedented return to Manchester United with others linking the Madrid star to PSG, the MLS as well as China.

There’s always gossip linking Ronaldo back to Man United every year but with this one coming just days after the tax fraud accusations, it suggests that this could be a ploy to just take away some of the pressure of such negative press from himself.

It is far-fetched to believe that Ronaldo will not be playing in a Madrid shirt next season especially having signed a new bumper deal not too long ago. And with Florentino Perez having dismissed any sale rumours, stating his value which is set at £1 billion because of his release clause, it becomes even more unlikely.

It is difficult to see Paris Saint-Germain and even United match such fees even in this era of overspending. But even with such a humongous potential transfer fee, it is impossible to neglect Ronaldo when he is ‘available’.

It will be interesting to see where this story will lead to, but it is easy to see how such a scandal has created an effect on clubs and their transfer targets.