The Roar’s AFL expert tips and predictions: Round 14

The bye rounds are over and fully-fledged AFL is back again, which is good because it means I might actually get more than two tips in a week.

The round starts with a battle of the birds at Adelaide Oval, Crows versus Hawks. Going on the form of both teams this year it should be a sizeable win to the hosts.

Sydney and Essendon on Friday night is a hard match to pick. With the Dons coming into this one off the bye, I reckon Sydney can probably catch them off-guard.

After bouncing back against Brisbane, Port Adelaide should keep the momentum rolling and knock off Collingwood, though the Pies are a reasonable chance of scoring an upset.

Brisbane and GWS might be the most hilariously mismatched comedy since The Odd Couple. Giants to respond to their Carlton loss with a vengeance.

My Roos have been doing a fine job of playing teams and player back into form lately, Bulldogs, you’re next. Dogs win, Jason Johannisen with 35 touches and two goals.

Feel like the ebbs and flows of momentum will make it a West Coast victory over Melbourne, but gee it could so easily go the other way.

Cats should crunch the Dockers with a significant level of comfort on their home deck. And maybe even Hayden Ballantyne will be back – now we just need Matthew Scarlett… or Paul Chapman… or Steve Johnson.

Expect Richmond to be switched on this week after last week’s flop, though if they aren’t, Carlton will catch them.

Home ground advantage ought to be enough for the Saints to stay on top of the Suns, though Gold Coast are neither reliably good nor reliably bad.

Looking for a Lock of the Week, surely there’s no way the Crows cough one up to the Hawks at home tonight.

Maddy Friend

The Hawks have brought back some big guns this week, but the Crows at Adelaide Oval will be a tough ask. Crows by plenty.

Sydney and Essendon shapes as a cracker of a match. Both play contrasting styles, and both are in good form. I’m tipping Sydney based solely on home ground advantage, and the Swans’ experience in big games.

Port Adelaide should rebound to beat Collingwood, but I expect it to be a close game. GWS should easily account for Brisbane.

Both the Bulldogs and North Melbourne have a point to prove after recent losses, so I’m expecting it to be a close game, especially if North’s forwards get off the leash against an undersized Bulldogs defence. I’m tipping the Bulldogs, just.

Another game that should be a corker – West Coast v Melbourne. The Dees are in fantastic form, and if ever there was a chance to break their losing streak in Perth, this is it. I’m tipping West Coast due to the home ground advantage, but expect it to be a close one.

Likewise, Richmond should beat Carlton, but when these two teams play ladder position seems to go out the window. I’m tipping Carlton because ‘Richmondy’.

Geelong should have no problem accounting for Freo at home, while St Kilda should get over Gold Coast.

Cameron Rose

Adelaide to win by a very big margin, for obvious reasons.

Essendon a big chance of an upset on Friday night, but sticking with the hometown Swans.

Port to beat Collingwood, but they are becoming harder to trust. GWS over Brisbane.

North look over the odds against the Dogs, and I think they can get the job done. Games between those two have been very ugly in recent times, and the Dogs don’t exactly look like they are going to be pretty any time soon.

Melbourne are simply better than West Coast, so I expect them to win in Perth.

On Sunday, it looks fairly straightforward, and I won’t go against the grain.

Geelong over Freo, Richmond over Carlton, and the Saints to beat the Suns.

Round 13 Josh Elliott Maddy Friend Tim Lane Cam Rose The Crowd ADE vs HAW ADE ADE ADE ADE ? SYD vs ESS SYD SYD SYD SYD ? COL vs PA PA PA COL PA ? BRI vs GWS GWS GWS GWS GWS ? WB vs NM WB WB WB NM ? WCE vs MEL WCE WCE WCE MEL ? GEE vs FRE GEE GEE GEE GEE ? RIC vs CAR RIC CAR RIC RIC ? STK vs GCS STK STK STK STK ? Last week 2 3 3 4 1 Total 55 62 65 64 61