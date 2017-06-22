Thurston in doubt for Origin decider

Queensland maestro Johnathan Thurston is in doubt for his 300th NRL match against Penrith this Saturday as fears grow as to whether he will be right to play in next month’s State of Origin decider.

Thurston produced one of the all-time great Origin performances in game two on Wednesday night, playing through the pain of a busted shoulder to break NSW’s hearts with a clutch sideline conversion and seal a famous two-point win.

The North Queensland champion said he had not suffered structural damage but would have to be assessed by Cowboys physio Steve Sartori before making a decision on whether he will take on Penrith in Townsville on the weekend.

The match shapes as a massive event for Thurston as well as the North Queensland region. If he doesn’t take the field this week, he will rack up his 300th game in Canberra the following weekend.

And while he would prefer to celebrate in front of his friends, family and community, he said he wasn’t feeling any pressure to take the field knowing if he does there could be a danger of him missing the July 12 Origin decider at Suncorp Stadium.

“Structurally it’s fine, I just got a cork, I got whacked there a couple of times,” Thurston said.

“I just need to get the swelling down and go from there.

“It would be nice (to play his 300th this weekend). That’s the plan, reassess how my body is and go from there.

“I trust my medical staff. Our physio Steve Sartori knows my body better than anyone. If he gives me the green light, I trust him and our medical staff.”

Playing in just his third game in 73 days, Thurston spent a large chunk of the match with his right arm dangling by his side.

He has played just once for his club since injuring his shoulder in the May 5 Test against New Zealand and came into the match under an injury cloud.

He was tested out by Blues back-rower Tyson Frizell, who made a beeline from the centre of the field and ran at him all night.

After the match the 34-year-old had an ice pack strapped to his right shoulder but insisted he was no different to any other player who was playing through injury at this time of year.

Skipper Cameron Smith marvelled at his teammates’ resilience saying he was sometimes amazed at his ability to take the field.

“He’s got nearly every joint in his body strapped up tight,” Smith said. “He’s a warrior ins’t he? Some of the things he’s gone through in his career and still to be able to play at this level is incredible.

“He took a couple of whacks at training this week. I don’t know how he’s still able to get up for these matches sometimes.

“His body is not 100 per cent, there’s no doubt about that. He finds a way to get up for these games and make things happen.”