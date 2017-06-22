Wallabies team to play Italy: Cheika swings the axe after Scotland debacle

Michael Cheika has made six changes to his Wallabies side to face Italy on Saturday following the team’s shock loss to Scotland last weekend.
Stephen Moore is back as the side’s captain and hooker, while last week’s debutant Eto Nabuli has lasted just one game in the green and gold, being replaced on the wing by Sefa Naivalu.
Tevita Kuridrani has also been cut from the side that failed to beat Scotland, with Rob Horne coming into the side at outside centre for what will be his first Wallabies appearance since June 25 last year, but the rest of the backline has remained unchanged.
Israel Folau and Dane Haylett-Petty have both retained their positions at fullback and on the wing respectively, Karmichael Hunt will play his third straight game at inside centre, and Will Genia and Bernard Foley remain the side’s halves.
In the forwards, Moore is one of four new inclusions. Lopeti Timani has replaced Scott Higginbotham at number 8, Rory Arnold has come into the second row in place of Sam Carter and Scott Sio will start in the front row with Tom Robertson dropping out.
Allan Alaalatoa and Adam Coleman have both retained their places in the front and second row respectively, and the Waratahs duo of Michael Hooper and Ned Hanigan will start for the third time this month in the back row.
As has been his habit this June Test window, Cheika only revealed his starting XV, and will name his bench tomorrow.
Wallabies team to play Italy
1. Scott Sio (31 Tests)
2. Stephen Moore (c) (119 Tests)
3. Allan Alaalatoa (11 Tests)
4. Rory Arnold (11 Tests)
5. Adam Coleman (11 Tests)
6. Ned Hanigan (2 Tests)
7. Michael Hooper (67 Tests)
8. Lopeti Timani (6 Tests)
9. Will Genia (77 Tests)
10. Bernard Foley (44 Tests)
11. Sefa Naivalu (6 Tests)
12. Karmichael Hunt (2 Tests)
13. Rob Horne (33 Tests)
14. Dane Haylett-Petty (16 Tests)
15. Israel Folau (54 Tests)
The Wallabies have a strong record against Italy, having never lost to them in 16 meetings between the two sides. However, the pressure is on Cheika’s side to put in a dominant performance after a lacklustre effort against the Scots in Sydney.
The game against Italy will kick-off at 3pm (AEST) on Saturday from Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, and you’ll be able to follow all the action with our live coverage and highlights right here on The Roar.
June 22nd 2017 @ 1:50pm
Fionn said | June 22nd 2017 @ 1:50pm | ! Report
In my opinion…
Positives:
– Lopeti Timani
– Sefa Naivalu
– Scott Sio
– Rory Arnold
Neutrals:
– Stephen Moore
– Bernard Foley
– Alan Ala’alatoa
Negatives:
– Ned Hanigan (seriously, what am I missing?)
– Rob Horne (this is an absolute joke)
– Not naming the bench at the same time.
All in all, I am not sure what to say, Mr Cheika. I mostly like your tight 5 changes, but it still feels like there are a few guys who do not deserve to be here.
I’m starting to think that I am either crazy and don’t understand rugby, or else I am subconsciously so biased against the Tahs that I rate Hanigan as being not effectual and poor when this was’t the case. I just don’t understand how Higginbotham was axed but Hanigan was retained…
June 22nd 2017 @ 1:57pm
jameswm said | June 22nd 2017 @ 1:57pm | ! Report
This place is going to go into meltdown over the Horne selection, and less so the retention of Hanigan.
I’d add Sio a big positive, but Smith had better be on the bench.
I’d say:
Positives:
– no Robertson. Sio was so so when he came on, Smith is better right now
– Arnold for Carter
– Timani for Higgs
– Naivalu for Nabuli
– Hunt still at 12
Negatives
– Moore – seriously?
– DHP – did Cheika miss all his errors and general lack of poise? Hodge for sure
– Horne – TK had an ordinary game, but is still a lot better than what Horne has. When is Kerevi fit?
– I’m not as worried about Hanigan, but I’d have Higgs ahead of him. Higgs and Timani at 6/8
June 22nd 2017 @ 2:00pm
Fionn said | June 22nd 2017 @ 2:00pm | ! Report
I guess I agree with everything you’ve said.
I just don’t understand how the backrow didn’t become 6. Timani, 7. Hooper, 8. Higginbotham, with Higgers playing loose and Timani in tight, but Higgers at the back of the scrum for power.
I have a soft spot for DHP and suppose that makes me biased in his favour.
June 22nd 2017 @ 2:13pm
Dave_S said | June 22nd 2017 @ 2:13pm | ! Report
Fionn and James, agree.
There is nothing that Horne does better than TK. Same re
Hanigan v Higgs. In the latter case it’s (only) defensible if it’s a development selection. That rationale certainly doesn’t apply in Horne’s case tho – and he wasn’t even in the original squad!
June 22nd 2017 @ 2:23pm
Dwards said | June 22nd 2017 @ 2:23pm | ! Report
Do feel for TK. He worked hard last week. Not sure whay he could have done different really.
June 22nd 2017 @ 2:24pm
Train Without A Station said | June 22nd 2017 @ 2:24pm | ! Report
Yeah I didn’t understand the criticism.
Threw one bad pass but otherwise did all he could given what opportunities he was given.
June 22nd 2017 @ 2:27pm
PeterK said | June 22nd 2017 @ 2:27pm | ! Report
I have told you Hanigan is Mumm 2.0
AND that includes constantly being selected despite better options available.
The selection change also confirms Cheika considers Timani and Higgs soley as 8’s and won’t consider them as an option at 6.
Hanigan has the right attitude at training and Higgs and Timani are laidback, not the basis of selection as far as I am concerned but performance on the field.
I am glad Coleman, Arnold, Timani axis is back, But Higgs should have joined them.
I do not understand what TK did that was so wrong, the 3 backs performed better Folau, Hunt , Foley (marginally). 3 worse Genia, DHP and Nabuli Surely those 3 should be ousted first.
If it was Kerevi coming back then ok, but not for Horne.
June 22nd 2017 @ 2:07pm
Marto said | June 22nd 2017 @ 2:07pm | ! Report
Higgers out for what reason??? TK scapegoat for Foleys ineptness at getting him good ball..How did the spud at 6 keep his spot. How the fark can you treat this coach seriously if he picks Robert ” cant pass cant run” Horne?. The bloke is going overseas next year isn’t he??????… When in doubt pick Tah spuds…It`s only Italy. Right ?? Musical chairs with Chieka again? The bloke has no idea..
June 22nd 2017 @ 2:17pm
Dave_S said | June 22nd 2017 @ 2:17pm | ! Report
Marto it’s about to get even crazier – a whole thread of posts are about to AGREE with you! Enjoy 😊
June 22nd 2017 @ 2:18pm
Fionn said | June 22nd 2017 @ 2:18pm | ! Report
Hahahahhaa!
June 22nd 2017 @ 2:25pm
Dwards said | June 22nd 2017 @ 2:25pm | ! Report
Must say though Marto is spot on here.
Higgs hasn’t really shone though. I like him but really he should be an onfield leader with his experience and I didn’t really see any of that from him last 2 weeks.
June 22nd 2017 @ 2:28pm
Train Without A Station said | June 22nd 2017 @ 2:28pm | ! Report
He was one of our best forwards against Fiji.
Wasn’t as strong against Wales but still did a fair bit in his 60 minutes. That included more runs (more effective too) and tackles than Hanigan did in the entire game.
June 22nd 2017 @ 2:25pm
ken said | June 22nd 2017 @ 2:25pm | ! Report
I said awhile ago that’s it`s known in QLD that Chieka has a personal fued with Higginbotham.Looks like it`s reared its ugly head again.How does Foley keep his spot over Quade? That is plain wrong.Foley has been poor in every game since the 2015 RWC cup.He is nothing but a sevens player trying to be manufactured or shoehorned into a Wallaby 10.It hasn’t worked, Chiekaaaaaa, 3 years and it hasn’t worked .. Do you understand ??..Has it sunk in to your thick skull yet? Foley is no good.
June 22nd 2017 @ 2:27pm
KB said | June 22nd 2017 @ 2:27pm | ! Report
Have to agree – Higanbotham at 6 with Hannigan replacing who ever is struggling the most out of Higgs and Timani at the 55/60min mark
Fine with Horne at 13 although would have preferred to see Hodge given a run
June 22nd 2017 @ 1:59pm
Bill said | June 22nd 2017 @ 1:59pm | ! Report
Fionn I look at the list and Im not sure I agree with your comment “but it still feels like there are a few guys who do not deserve to be here.”, IMO they all deserve to be there particularly in the absence of anyone better. Hanigan is learning the ropes better now than in 6 weeks time while Horne has never let the WB’s down previously. Cheika prob seen enough of TK for now so best to get Horne a run , likewise for Naval
June 22nd 2017 @ 2:12pm
Fionn said | June 22nd 2017 @ 2:12pm | ! Report
We can agree to disagree re. Horne, and Hanigan, who I think should be anywhere near the team, and he should not be playing in the RC. I also think Fardy, RHP and Higgers are better than Hanigan.
In regards to ‘Cheika prob seen enough of TK for now so best to get Horne a run , likewise for Naval’, I feel like, with the record Cheika’s Wallabies has, you need to play your strongest team every week until you earn the right to experiment.
Anyway, as I said, agree to disagree, perhaps I have an anti-Tah bias that makes my observations unreasonable.
June 22nd 2017 @ 2:21pm
Train Without A Station said | June 22nd 2017 @ 2:21pm | ! Report
Why should Hanigan be learning the ropes at all?
He is no better than RHP, or more proven players like Higginbotham and Fardy. He’s shown he isn’t up to the physicality of test rugby.
Likewise Horne. Why is it best to give him a run? Kerevi and Kuridrani are bother preferred over him. He’s been proven to not be a test level center. Why not look at Tom English?
June 22nd 2017 @ 2:29pm
Dwards said | June 22nd 2017 @ 2:29pm | ! Report
One thing is for sure. This team selection has brought a lot of opposites into agreement on the Roar. Who knew Cheiks was such a bridge builder.
🙂
June 22nd 2017 @ 2:29pm
Fionn said | June 22nd 2017 @ 2:29pm | ! Report
Brilliant, Dwards!
Oh how I miss the days of Link, Robbie Deans, Knuckles, Eddie Jones and Robbie Deans.
June 22nd 2017 @ 2:22pm
Derek Murray said | June 22nd 2017 @ 2:22pm | ! Report
Due to your stated anti-NSW bias I rarely agree with you Fionn but I cannot find anything to justify retaining Hanigan (I see what Cheika hopes for but he is patently not delivering) or promoting Horne (applying the Fardy rule he should be ineligible but even if we pretend he isn’t leaving then what does he bring to our back line other than stout defence?). Are we experimenting or picking a team to nullify the great Italian attack? I see no consistency of thought or strategy. I’m done with this set of coaches – I’ve no good ideas on who might be better but there needs to be some penalty for piss poor performance. Actually, is Vern Crotter available?
June 22nd 2017 @ 2:28pm
Train Without A Station said | June 22nd 2017 @ 2:28pm | ! Report
I don’t understand what Cheika realistically hopes for in Hanigan.
June 22nd 2017 @ 1:53pm
mad mick said | June 22nd 2017 @ 1:53pm | ! Report
Seems like he has a blunt axe.
June 22nd 2017 @ 1:59pm
Ryan O'Connell said | June 22nd 2017 @ 1:59pm | ! Report
I want to ‘like’ this comment.
June 22nd 2017 @ 1:59pm
ken said | June 22nd 2017 @ 1:59pm | ! Report
Cheika you are a clown of the highest order.We are definatey not buying tickets to see park footy players Ned Hanigan Robert Horne, Bernard Foley and Michael Hooper play.You`ve just lost 4 blokes for good.You fool.
June 22nd 2017 @ 2:00pm
Timbo (L) said | June 22nd 2017 @ 2:00pm | ! Report
Horn without Fardy?
Cheika just lost any semblance of credibility.
I don’t have anything specific against the selection of Rob Horn.
But you can’t exclude 1 player with the justification that they are going overseas and then include another that is, and expect to retain anyone’s respect.
This is bold face Hypocrisy.
June 22nd 2017 @ 2:06pm
Fionn said | June 22nd 2017 @ 2:06pm | ! Report
“I don’t have anything specific against the selection of Rob Horn.”
How about the fact that he is here for his defensive prowess and, someone told me, only made 68% of tackles this year.
He has been so invisible I have no idea how he is even considered. If TK picked up an injury then test Hodge; if TK isn’t injured then how is Horne playing above him – because TK threw a poor pass?
June 22nd 2017 @ 2:09pm
Link said | June 22nd 2017 @ 2:09pm | ! Report
We all lost respect for Cheika in 2016.Only TAH lovers can see nothing wrong with him.
How did Horne get a run?
June 22nd 2017 @ 2:18pm
simon said | June 22nd 2017 @ 2:18pm | ! Report
indeed it is.
June 22nd 2017 @ 2:00pm
EnoughisEnough said | June 22nd 2017 @ 2:00pm | ! Report
Seriously! Hanigan keeps his place, Foley keeps his place, Horne in to the starting side??? Cheika is doubling down. What a joke. They will win convincingly against Italy, and Cheika will use this as justification to keep his favourites in the side. How can Horne’s selection be justified by any measure?
June 22nd 2017 @ 2:12pm
Ruckin' Oaf said | June 22nd 2017 @ 2:12pm | ! Report
Yeah they will thrash Italy and the usual suspects will tell us all what a great coach we got and how the Scotland game was an aberration and how we’re “rebuilding” etc.
Then the rugby championship will hand out another dose of reality
June 22nd 2017 @ 2:30pm
Marto said | June 22nd 2017 @ 2:30pm | ! Report
We`ll flog Italy and Chieks will say ” Mate done good ay??, Foles, Hoop,s Hanners ,Horny, Izzy all good mate, no worries mate, see mate, put more tahs in mate all good mate, see mate, we win mate,more tahs .more win mate,see mate ,.
” F#@k off mate ” !!
June 22nd 2017 @ 2:01pm
Richard Tinker said | June 22nd 2017 @ 2:01pm | ! Report
Great to see Timani and Naivalu back in the side. Timani will provide the go forward and Naivalu has started to prove himself as the better option out of Speight (never recovered his form after 7’s duty and injury) and Nabuli.
How DHP retained his spot after last week is beyond me. He doesn’t quite have the bottle for test rugby yet, stupid yellow cards and clutch designs have hurt us at Test level. Might as well put Hodge on the wing if we need a big boot.
Is Horne really next in line for 13 after Kuridrani….??? I know Kerevi is out injured and Horne has some mongrel but we need a dangerous runner that can create space for our outside backs. Guess the answer is yes. Might have been a great opportunity to move Hunt to 13 and give Meakes a run at 12. Or even give Falou a chance at 13 even though he has played well at 15 the last couple of games.
June 22nd 2017 @ 2:25pm
piru said | June 22nd 2017 @ 2:25pm | ! Report
How DHP retained his spot after last week is beyond me. He doesn’t quite have the bottle for test rugby yet, stupid yellow cards and clutch designs have hurt us at Test level. Might as well put Hodge on the wing if we need a big boot.
He’s there to cover FB for Folau