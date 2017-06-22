Wallabies team to play Italy: Cheika swings the axe after Scotland debacle

Michael Cheika has made six changes to his Wallabies side to face Italy on Saturday following the team’s shock loss to Scotland last weekend.

Stephen Moore is back as the side’s captain and hooker, while last week’s debutant Eto Nabuli has lasted just one game in the green and gold, being replaced on the wing by Sefa Naivalu.

Tevita Kuridrani has also been cut from the side that failed to beat Scotland, with Rob Horne coming into the side at outside centre for what will be his first Wallabies appearance since June 25 last year, but the rest of the backline has remained unchanged.

Israel Folau and Dane Haylett-Petty have both retained their positions at fullback and on the wing respectively, Karmichael Hunt will play his third straight game at inside centre, and Will Genia and Bernard Foley remain the side’s halves.

In the forwards, Moore is one of four new inclusions. Lopeti Timani has replaced Scott Higginbotham at number 8, Rory Arnold has come into the second row in place of Sam Carter and Scott Sio will start in the front row with Tom Robertson dropping out.

Allan Alaalatoa and Adam Coleman have both retained their places in the front and second row respectively, and the Waratahs duo of Michael Hooper and Ned Hanigan will start for the third time this month in the back row.

As has been his habit this June Test window, Cheika only revealed his starting XV, and will name his bench tomorrow.

Wallabies team to play Italy

1. Scott Sio (31 Tests)

2. Stephen Moore (c) (119 Tests)

3. Allan Alaalatoa (11 Tests)

4. Rory Arnold (11 Tests)

5. Adam Coleman (11 Tests)

6. Ned Hanigan (2 Tests)

7. Michael Hooper (67 Tests)

8. Lopeti Timani (6 Tests)

9. Will Genia (77 Tests)

10. Bernard Foley (44 Tests)

11. Sefa Naivalu (6 Tests)

12. Karmichael Hunt (2 Tests)

13. Rob Horne (33 Tests)

14. Dane Haylett-Petty (16 Tests)

15. Israel Folau (54 Tests)

The Wallabies have a strong record against Italy, having never lost to them in 16 meetings between the two sides. However, the pressure is on Cheika’s side to put in a dominant performance after a lacklustre effort against the Scots in Sydney.

The game against Italy will kick-off at 3pm (AEST) on Saturday from Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, and you’ll be able to follow all the action with our live coverage and highlights right here on The Roar.