2012 AFL Re-Draft

The draft class of 2012 has had an interesting first five years in the AFL, with some players developing into up and coming stars of the competition, while others have struggled to find their feet at the highest level.

So, as we pass the halfway point of the 2017 season, what if clubs could go back in time and make their selections again based on what each player has produced in the early stages of their career.

Which players will soar up the list? Who will fall out of the first round completely? Below I have selected a new first round of draftees, based on both the player’s performance and what each club needed at that period in time.

Pick 23 – Brisbane

Original Pick 23: Marco Paparone

New Pick 23: Troy Menzel (Pick 11 – Carlton)

A lot has been said about the early stages of Menzel’s career. After a promising start in his first three seasons at the Blues, injuries and inconsistent form has seen him become a fringe player at best with the ladder leading Crows.

We all know the potential Menzel has, which is why he still squeezes into this revised first round where he would get a greater opportunity on a lowly Lions team.

Pick 22 – Sydney

Original Pick 22: Dean Towers

New Pick 22: Nick Vlaustin (Pick 9 – Richmond)

After bursting onto the scene in his first season, Vlastuin has had a fall from grace. After being a best 22 player in 2013 and 2014 he has been pushed out of the side.

A solid half back that can both play on opposition small forwards and create attacking movements from defence, at his best Vlastuin is more than capable at AFL level. It’s just a matter of inconsistency and getting his body right that has seen him slip to pick 22 where the Swans would gladly take a chance on him.

Pick 21 – Western Bulldogs

Original Pick 21: Nathan Hrovat

New Pick 21: Mark Hutchings (Pick 60 – West Coast)

A relatively unknown prospect, Hutchings exploded onto the scene in the back end of 2013 where in his first nine games he averaged an impressive 20.7 disposals.

However, that is about as good as it has been for the mature aged recruit thus far, with his numbers slowly dipping every season. At his best, Hutchings is a damaging midfielder that can go forward and kick important goals, which sees his draft stock improve from the middle of the third round up to the end of the first.

Pick 20 – Collingwood

Original Pick 20: Tim Broomhead

New Pick 20: Dean Towers (Pick 22 – Sydney)

Although his numbers have been mediocre in the early part of his career, Dean Towers is still an extremely interesting prospect, with his athletic ability and strong hands appealing attributes for AFL clubs.

If he can get his body right and continue his development as a key forward, Towers could become a very handy key forward for the future. Due to Collingwood’s inability to score in recent years, he would be a very hand pick up at the 20th selection.

Pick 19 – Collingwood

Original Pick 19: Ben Kennedy

New Pick 19: Kyle Hartigan (Rookie Draft Pick 14 – Adelaide)

Another unknown prospect, Kyle Hartigan has been an extremely serviceable key defender over his five-year tenure at the Crows.

Proving himself to be the perfect side kick to All Australian teammate Daniel Talia, Hartigan has had to handle some of the toughest jobs in footy standing the likes of Tom J. Lynch, Lance Franklin and Josh J. Kennedy. Hartigan would be a perfect fit for the Magpies who are in dire need of a solid key defender that can hold his own against the competition’s best.

Pick 18 – Collingwood

Original Pick 18: Brodie Grundy

New Pick 18: Nathan Hrovat (Pick 21 – Western Bulldogs)

After showing flashes in his first four years with the Western Bulldogs, Nathan Hrovat has become a regular fixture in an up and coming North Melbourne side in the first half on 2017.

With an average of 17 disposals per game, Hrovat is a very solid midfielder with the potential to grow into one of the competition’s elite around a squad of up and coming youngsters.

He would also be a very good at the Magpies as he would give them extra midfield depth as well as another dimension in the forward 50.

Pick 17 – Fremantle

Original Pick 17: Josh Simpson

New Pick 17: Mason Wood (Pick 41 – North Melbourne)

Plagued by injuries in his first five seasons at AFL level, Mason Wood has shown signs of being an extremely good tall forward.

Blessed with a strong pair of hands, athletic ability and excellent skills, North Melbourne fans have been praying he can achieve some consistency with his body and put together a full season. Wood would be a perfect fit for the Dockers alongside young gun Cam McCarthy in a very young forward line.

Pick 16 – Geelong

Original Pick 16: Jackson Thurlow

New Pick 16: Tim Membrey (Pick 46 – Sydney)

After a relatively quiet start to his career, Membrey exploded onto the scene in 2016 as he cemented his place in St Kilda’s best 22 and became an extremely dangerous tall forward.

With an excellent pair of hands, good football IQ and an excellent skill set, Membrey is the perfect fall back for a key forward such as Nick Riewoldt or Josh Bruce. In a side with just one dominant key forward in Tom Hawkins, Membrey would slot perfectly into the Cats set up and potentially push them over the top.

Pick 15 – North Melbourne

Original Pick 15: Taylor Garner

New Pick 15: Lachie Plowman (Pick 3 – Greater Western Sydney)

Destined to be a bust after a mediocre first three seasons with Greater Western Sydney, the former number three pick was traded to Carlton as he looked for a fresh start.

Since his debut in the navy blue last year, Plowman has been nothing short of a revelation, with his ability to shut down an opposition player and intercept the ball making him a vital part of Carlton’s strong young back line. At the young age of 22, Plowman has the whole world ahead of him, with the potential to become one of the competition’s best defenders.

Pick 14 – Greater Wester Sydney

Original Pick 14: Aidan Corr

New Pick 14: Rory Atkins (Pick 81 – Adelaide)

Among the last picks of the 2012 draft, not much was expected of Rory Atkins as he spent the first two and half seasons of his career battling away in the SANFL.

After making his debut in 2015, things truly began to click for Atkins after the arrival of senior coach Don Pyke in 2016, where he finally cemented his spot in Adelaide’s best 22. Since then, Atkins has become one of the most damaging wingmen in the game with his speed and disposal making him a crucial aspect of Adelaide’s tilt at a third premiership.

Pick 13 – Gold Coast

Original Pick 13: Jesse Lonergan

New Pick 13: Zac Williams (Rookie Draft Pick 54 – Greater Western Sydney)

One of the flashiest half back flankers in the AFL, Zac Williams has been under-appreciated in recent years due to the plethora of talent around at GWS.

With a combination of speed and elite skills however, Williams has become one of the Giants’ most important players as he constantly orchestrates attacking movements from the back half.

Selected with one of the very last picks in the 2012 rookie draft, Williams has developed into a near All-Australian calibre half back flanker with an average of 22.3 disposals per game. These traits would make him a good fit for the struggling Suns who are crying out for some speed and class off half back.

Pick 12 – Greater Western Sydney

Original Pick 12: Kristian Jaksch

New Pick 12: Jake Lloyd (Rookie Draft Pick 16 – Sydney)

Another player selected in the rookie draft, Jake Lloyd has carved out a very solid beginning to his AFL career having become a key part of Sydney’s strong back six.

Similarly to Adelaide small defender Rory Laird, Lloyd has an excellent ability to find the ball and set up attacking movements for his team. After breaking into the Swans side in 2014, Lloyd has been a very solid contributor, with 20.2, 24.4 and 27.5 disposals a game in his last three seasons.

Along with his ability to find the ball, Lloyd is also a very good one on one defender thus allowing him to play a lock down role if necessary.

Pick 11 – Carlton

Original Pick 11: Troy Menzel

New Pick 11: Jack Martin (Mini Draft Pick 1 – Gold Coast)

Described by many pundits as ‘the next Cyril Rioli’ – the beginning of Jack Martin’s career has been somewhat of an anti-climax as he initially struggled to find his feet at the top level.

However, after three seasons with the Suns, Martin has finally begun to deliver on his potential, thus propelling him to the number 11 pick.

Blessed with exhilarating pace, excellent skills and an ability to break the lines, Martin is a truly special talent and should continue to blossom into a consistently elite player in the future. The Blues would be extremely happy with this selection, as they currently lack a bit of energy and class through the middle of the ground.

Pick 10 – Essendon

Original Pick 10: Joe Daniher

New Pick 10: Lachie Hunter (Pick 49 – Western Bulldogs)

Selected late in the third round of the national draft, Hunter was seen by many as just your average run of the mill midfielder.

Well, just five years into his career and it’s safe to say the young Bulldogs midfielder has already exceeded expectations, developing into a key part of a premiership winning team.

Renowned for his ability to find the ball at will, Hunter is a crucial part of the Bulldogs team as his work in the contest and game knowledge allows him to the feed the ball out to a number of outside runners. 2016 was a breakout year for Hunter, where he managed to average 27.6 disposals per game and polled an impressive 13 votes on Brownlow Medal night.

Pick 9 – Richmond

Original Pick 9: Nick Vlastuin

New Pick 9: Jack Macrae (Pick 6 – Western Bulldogs)

Another Western Bulldogs midfielder, Jack Macrae has developed into a consistent performer at AFL level with his contribution vital to delivering his side their first premiership in over 60 years.

Known for his ability to find the ball and use it effectively, Macrae was highly rated going into the 2012 draft. In his first five years at AFL level, the young midfielder has been extremely consistent with an overall average of 25.5 disposals per game.

Although he is being drafted lower than his original position in the re-draft, Macrae has been in no way a bust for the Bulldogs and will continue to develop into one of the competition’s best midfielders.

Pick 8 – Brisbane

Original Pick 8: Sam Mayes

New Pick 8: Jake Stringer (Pick 5 – Western Bulldogs)

What an interesting start it has been for Jake Stringer. Beginning his career in a rather inconsistent fashion, Stringer exploded onto the scene in 2015, kicking 56 goals and being selected to his first All-Australian team.

Following this coming of age, many viewed Stringer as the future of the AFL with his explosive speed and ability to take the game away feared by clubs around the league. However, Stringer has since failed to truly go in with his form, being criticised for falling out of games.

Despite his recent dip, at his best Stringer is one of the most dangerous players in the game and would be a perfect fit for the Lions who lack any sort of firepower in the forward 50.

Pick 7 – Port Adelaide

Original Pick 7: Ollie Wines

New Pick 7: Lachie Whitfield (Pick 1 – Greater Western Sydney)

The number one selection from this draft, Whitfield has begun his career in a rather impressive manner without truly breaking out into one of the competition’s elite.

Renowned for his exquisite skills, willingness to work hard and ability to win the ball, Whitfield epitomises the modern midfielder.

Working with the likes of Josh Kelly, Callan Ward, Dylan Shiel, Stephen Coniglio and Tom Scully in a stacked Giants midfield, Whitfield has fallen through the cracks in terms of exposure compared to other players in this draft.

However, his overall ability and value to the team are not to be ignored as he looks primed to develop into one of the AFL’s best players in the years to come.

Pick 6 – Western Bulldogs

Original Pick 6: Jack Macrae

New Pick 6: Jesse Hogan (Mini Draft Pick 2 – Melbourne)

The second pick in the GWS mini-draft, Hogan has been cursed with injuries for most of his career having only completed two full seasons at AFL level.

However, this small sample size has already given us an indication that he is set to be one of the league’s best tall forwards for years to come. With a solid contested mark, an ability to work up the ground and excellent game sense Hogan has all the attributes needed to become a star of the game.

Currently struck down with a case of testicular cancer, Hogan will again be out of action for an extended period. If he can get his health in order, expect the young forward to come back bigger and better than ever.

Pick 5 – Western Bulldogs

Original Pick 5: Jake Stringer

New Pick 5: Jack Viney (Pick 26 – Melbourne)

Touted by many as a potential superstar going in to the 2012 draft, Melbourne lucked out by being able to select him with the 26th pick as a father-son prospect.

The son of former captain Todd Viney, Jack’s first five years in the AFL have been superb, with his attack on the ball, heart and ability to break the game open making him one of the game’s premier midfielders.

Now co-captain of a talented Demons side, Viney is poised to take his game to the next level and lead his club to success in the not too distant future. Viney would be a very good fit for the Western Bulldogs and alongside Marcus Bontempelli would create a midfield duo feared throughout the competition.

Pick 4 – Melbourne

Original Pick 4: Jimmy Toumpas

New Pick 4: Dane Rampe (Rookie Draft Pick 37 – Sydney)

Perhaps the most controversial selection of this re-draft, I have chosen to rank the defensive role of Dane Rampe over the likes of Hogan and Viney and slot him into the fourth selection.

An excellent rebounder and shut down player, Rampe epitomises the perfect modern defender. With an average of 16.4 disposals over his career, the 2016 All-Australian is one of the Swans’ most important players as he rarely loses a contest and reads the ball magnificently.

His ability to create plays for Sydney can be highlighted through his number two ranking for rebound 50s in the AFL last season. Selected late in the rookie draft, Rampe has been a genuine steal for Sydney and would be suited perfectly for Melbourne with the fourth pick in this re-draft.

Pick 3 – Greater Western Sydney

Original Pick 3: Lachie Plowman

New Pick 3: Brodie Grundy (Pick 18 – Collingwood)

Easily the best ruckman selected in the 2012 draft, Grundy has built a stellar career for himself as Collingwood’s premier big man.

At the raw age of 23, Grundy has exceeded expectations as his expert tap work, willingness to work and skills around the ground have already seen him become one of the competitions best ruckmen.

With an average of 18.9 disposals per game in 2017 and a ranking of second in overall hit-outs, Grundy is renowned for his versatility and is commonly referred to as an extra midfielder for the Magpies.

In a position valued so highly in the modern game, Grundy is clearly a top three pick in this draft and would fit very well in what was an up and coming Giants team.

Pick 2 – Greater Western Sydney

Original Pick 2: Jonathan O’Rourke

New Pick 2: Joe Daniher (Pick 10 – Essendon)

Before this season Daniher would not be even close to a top-two selection in this re-draft. However, he has been able to fix his goal kicking woes and transform himself into one of the AFL’s most dangerous forwards.

Although not as decorated as some of the players selected after him, Daniher is one of the only players in this draft that can truly change a game in a matter of minutes and win a match off of his own boot.

If his development continues along a similar path, much success beckons for the young Essendon forward who in my opinion has the greatest potential of all players drafted in 2012.

Pick 1 ~ Greater Western Sydney

Original Pick 1: Lachie Whitfield

New Pick 1: Ollie Wines (Port Adelaide)

In a very tough decision, I’ve decided Ollie Wines deserves the title of the number one pick in the 2012 re-draft, as his impact at Port Adelaide in his first five years has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Blessed with an incredible frame, the contested ball bull has been a mainstay in the Power’s midfield for the entirety of his career and was a catalyst behind their rise from mediocrity to relevance in 2013/14.

With a career average of 23.4 disposals per game, Wines has been a very consistent performer for the Power. Renowned for his ferocious attack on the ball, manic pressure and ability to rack up disposals, Wines has shown the most of all players drafted in 2012 and looks primed to become one of the league’s best players in years to come.