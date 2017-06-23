Cheika finalises Wallabies side, announces bench for Italy clash

Michael Cheika has revealed his eight-man bench for the Wallabies’ final June Test against Italy tomorrow, naming Jack Dempsey to make his international debut from the pine.

Dempsey will become the sixth Wallaby to make his debut for Cheika’s side this month and is one of four changes to the bench from Australia’s last match, with Tatafu Polota-Nau, Toby Smith and Sam Carter the others.

Both Polota-Nau and Carter have made the reserves list after being cut from the run-on side which was announced yesterday, while prop Smith has come into the match-day squad for Tom Robertson, who was dropped after starting the first two matches.

There was no room in the side for Scott Higginbothom, who started at number 8 in the Wallabies’ first two games of the year.

Sekope Kepu is the other forward named on the bench, while the three backs have remained unchanged; Quade Cooper is the back-up playmaker, Brumbies youngster Joe Powell the reserve halfback, and Reece Hodge the utility backline player.

As such, dropped backs Eto Nabuli and Tevita Kuridrani, both of whom started the Wallabies’ last game against Scotland, will play no part in the final match of the June Test window.

There was also no place for Henry Speight, who picked up a minor injury against Fiji and missed the Scotland clash, nor for uncapped halfback Jake Gordon, who was only included in the squad after an injury to Waratahs teammate Nick Phipps.

Full Wallabies side to play Italy in Brisbane

1. Scott Sio (31 Tests)

2. Stephen Moore (c) (119 Tests)

3. Allan Alaalatoa (11 Tests)

4. Rory Arnold (11 Tests)

5. Adam Coleman (11 Tests)

6. Ned Hanigan (2 Tests)

7. Michael Hooper (67 Tests)

8. Lopeti Timani (6 Tests)

9. Will Genia (77 Tests)

10. Bernard Foley (44 Tests)

11. Sefa Naivalu (6 Tests)

12. Karmichael Hunt (2 Tests)

13. Rob Horne (33 Tests)

14. Dane Haylett-Petty (16 Tests)

15. Israel Folau (54 Tests)

Reserves

16. Tatafu Polota-Nau (70 Tests)

17. Toby Smith (5 Tests)

18. Sekope Kepu (79 Tests)

19. Sam Carter (15 Tests)

20. Jack Dempsey*

21. Joe Powell (1 Test)

22. Quade Cooper (69 Tests)

23. Reece Hodge (12 Tests)

*denotes uncapped player

The Wallabies game against Italy will start at 3pm (AEST) tomorrow afternoon at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, and you’ll be able to follow all of the action with The Roar’s live coverage and match highlights.