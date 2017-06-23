Cheika finalises Wallabies side, announces bench for Italy clash

Michael Cheika has revealed his eight-man bench for the Wallabies’ final June Test against Italy tomorrow, naming Jack Dempsey to make his international debut from the pine.
Dempsey will become the sixth Wallaby to make his debut for Cheika’s side this month and is one of four changes to the bench from Australia’s last match, with Tatafu Polota-Nau, Toby Smith and Sam Carter the others.
Both Polota-Nau and Carter have made the reserves list after being cut from the run-on side which was announced yesterday, while prop Smith has come into the match-day squad for Tom Robertson, who was dropped after starting the first two matches.
There was no room in the side for Scott Higginbothom, who started at number 8 in the Wallabies’ first two games of the year.
Sekope Kepu is the other forward named on the bench, while the three backs have remained unchanged; Quade Cooper is the back-up playmaker, Brumbies youngster Joe Powell the reserve halfback, and Reece Hodge the utility backline player.
As such, dropped backs Eto Nabuli and Tevita Kuridrani, both of whom started the Wallabies’ last game against Scotland, will play no part in the final match of the June Test window.
There was also no place for Henry Speight, who picked up a minor injury against Fiji and missed the Scotland clash, nor for uncapped halfback Jake Gordon, who was only included in the squad after an injury to Waratahs teammate Nick Phipps.
Full Wallabies side to play Italy in Brisbane
1. Scott Sio (31 Tests)
2. Stephen Moore (c) (119 Tests)
3. Allan Alaalatoa (11 Tests)
4. Rory Arnold (11 Tests)
5. Adam Coleman (11 Tests)
6. Ned Hanigan (2 Tests)
7. Michael Hooper (67 Tests)
8. Lopeti Timani (6 Tests)
9. Will Genia (77 Tests)
10. Bernard Foley (44 Tests)
11. Sefa Naivalu (6 Tests)
12. Karmichael Hunt (2 Tests)
13. Rob Horne (33 Tests)
14. Dane Haylett-Petty (16 Tests)
15. Israel Folau (54 Tests)
Reserves
16. Tatafu Polota-Nau (70 Tests)
17. Toby Smith (5 Tests)
18. Sekope Kepu (79 Tests)
19. Sam Carter (15 Tests)
20. Jack Dempsey*
21. Joe Powell (1 Test)
22. Quade Cooper (69 Tests)
23. Reece Hodge (12 Tests)
*denotes uncapped player
The Wallabies game against Italy will start at 3pm (AEST) tomorrow afternoon at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, and you’ll be able to follow all of the action with The Roar’s live coverage and match highlights.
June 23rd 2017 @ 10:44am
Paul D said | June 23rd 2017 @ 10:44am | ! Report
I expect this means Dempsey is fit. Excellent news, though I didn’t think we’d see him till Spring Tour at best. Good luck young fella. Run Hard!
June 23rd 2017 @ 10:46am
Dave_S said | June 23rd 2017 @ 10:46am | ! Report
So Higgs has taken a slug behind the ear, eh?
June 23rd 2017 @ 10:58am
Paul D said | June 23rd 2017 @ 10:58am | ! Report
I’m guessing here, but Dempsey is probably seen as genuine cover for 6,7, and 8 and a swap for Hardwick to give another a run.
June 23rd 2017 @ 11:06am
Train Without A Station said | June 23rd 2017 @ 11:06am | ! Report
Dempsey isn’t genuine cover at test level for anything more than 7.
But then again neither is Hardwick for that matter so it’s not a change there.
But again interesting that Cheika finds room to use Hanigan and Hardwick, but no space for our best line out loose forward, who also happens to be one of quickest and best running loose forwards.
June 23rd 2017 @ 11:18am
PeterK said | June 23rd 2017 @ 11:18am | ! Report
Higgs has been scapegoated again.
Who is the most likely to not be able to play 80 mins?
Timani at 8.
Who is the best equiped and most to play 80 mins Hooper , the no 7.
Who covers 6 and 8 Higgs.
Who covers 7 Dempsey (a makeshift 6).
Reading comments by Cheika on what Higgs didn’t do reinforces my view that he seen only as a no 8 and not a wide ranging 6 / lineout option. So frustrating.
Basically Cheika wants more impact in contact, more physicality, so yes I support Timani for that role over Higgs but don’t see anything Hanigan offers over Higgs, nothing.
With Foley I do see things he is better at than QC, I don’t see anything about Hanigan that is better.
June 23rd 2017 @ 11:23am
Train Without A Station said | June 23rd 2017 @ 11:23am | ! Report
Yeah on QC/Foley I agree. I personally think what Cooper brings is what we need more, but can see the value they see in Foley, just don’t completely agree with the logic.
On Hanigan/Higginbotham there is no justification. There’s nothing that Hanigan offers over Higginbotham.
June 23rd 2017 @ 10:58am
Dave_S said | June 23rd 2017 @ 10:58am | ! Report
Showing my ignorance here – have Dempsey and/or Hanigan played much 8? Otherwise there is no cover for that.
June 23rd 2017 @ 11:12am
Train Without A Station said | June 23rd 2017 @ 11:12am | ! Report
From what I can recall Jack Dempsey has started 1 NRC game at 8 in 2015.
So I wouldn’t really consider him an 8 at all. No more than Phil Waugh who made his Waratahs debut there…
June 23rd 2017 @ 11:19am
Dave_S said | June 23rd 2017 @ 11:19am | ! Report
Yeah so Timani really needs to play 80min, is he fit enough for that ATM?
June 23rd 2017 @ 11:22am
PeterK said | June 23rd 2017 @ 11:22am | ! Report
no Dempsey or Hanigan will go to 8.
Probably doesn’t matter against Italy.
June 23rd 2017 @ 11:33am
MitchO said | June 23rd 2017 @ 11:33am | ! Report
Dave, for what it is worth Wikipedia reckons Dempsey can play 8 but he can’t have played too many top level games at 8 and surely the Italian forward pack is pretty good.
I hope Dempsey has had enough games under his belt or is a special player because throwing him into a test match seems pretty confident by the coach.
TWAS I appreciate thinking that Hardwick is not a test level 8 but at least he’s been playing all super year and has played a fair bit of it at 8. So he’s had recent quite high level practice. Playing super rugby at 8 is probably a better work out than Wallaby training.
If you want to use Italy as an audition I’d be auditioning Higginbotham. Hanigan gets chance 3 but Higgers doesn’t. Pretty harsh. HIggers can make it this season or prove categorically that he is not going to. Surely that is more valuable than proving that Hanigan may be good enough in another season or two.
Anyway. Good luck to Dempsey. I don’t know him. Maybe he’s got some McMahon about him and I am about to become a fan.
June 23rd 2017 @ 11:13am
bib said | June 23rd 2017 @ 11:13am | ! Report
Higganbotham takes the blame for….something
Chieka true to form.
June 23rd 2017 @ 11:21am
PeterK said | June 23rd 2017 @ 11:21am | ! Report
I don’t see what Carter adds from the bench.
He is a grinder.
Either have Tui there as a straight lock replacement or Higgs to move to 6 and Hanigan can go to lock.
At least Robertson is out.