CLUB ROAR WEEKLY: Football takes centre stage with some cracking plays

Club Roar will be taking a look back at the best submissions over the last seven days, highlighting the greatness of grassroots and amateur sport. It’s the round ball game that has produced the blinders and the best this week.

From a misguided cross that absolutely bamboozles the keeper, to a stunning bicycle kick that has to be one of the best goals you will see this year, this is the Club Roar Weekly.

Eastern Lions

This is either the luckiest cross of all time or the most unfortunate goalkeeper of all time, either way, it’s one hell of a goal to kick off the list.

With the Eastern Lions playing down the left wing, the player decides to look back in field for support, sending a cross into the box in search of a teammate.

While he didn’t quite find his mark, the ball nailed a dirt patch in front of goal, completely fooling the goalie who looked to have it wrapped up but he could only stand and watch as the ball took a cruel turn away from his arms and towards goal, painfully rolling across the line and into the net.

You can even hear the commentator over the PA system bag on the misplaced cross before jumping into hysterics with the wicked bounce of the ball.

“Absolutely disgraceful cross… OH IT’S A GOAL!! Oh no.”

Yep, that just about sums it up.

St Joseph’s College

From a bit of luck to pure skill, this one has to be one of the goals of the year from Joey’s first XI player Maximilian Mikkola.

Hanging at the top of the box while his side brings the ball down the right sideline, Mikkola latches onto the low cross right on the edge of the penalty area.

The ball initially pops up off his first touch as he tries to control the pill, but he throws control and patience out the window, instead seizing the opportunity with the ball up at eye level.

In one swift motion, he throws the head back, swings the leg up as his body seemingly floats in mid-air before nailing an absolute bullet into the back of the net with a picture perfect bicycle kick.

Left-footed bicycle kick from outside the box, beating the keeper into the bottom corner of goal while falling and kicking it back over his head… The reaction of the crowd says it all.

Maribyrnong Swifts

A clinical finish if there ever was one from the Maribyrnong Swifts.

Continuing the theme of lead-up crosses into the 18-yard box, the Swifts complete a fantastic one-two combination to find the back of the net.

Under pressure on the ball in the bottom left corner, the cross comes into the penalty area, finding the mark to near perfection with a player coming through in front of her marker and just far enough out to keep the goalie back on her line, leading to the coolest of finishes with enemy shirts around her.

The concentration and skill needed to guide this one in is hugely underrated.

She’s on the run against the grain and when she reaches the pill the ball is on an awkward bounce around ankle height. She has to not only readjust the height of her boot to land the blow, but she also turns her body onto the inside so she can get her foot in the right position to not just deflect the ball towards goal, but past the keeper into the back of the net as well on the near post.

All of that in just a one-touch finish. Superb play.