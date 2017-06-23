Gary Ablett ruled out of milestone game

Gold Coast superstar Gary Ablett has been ruled out of Sunday’s AFL clash against St Kilda with a calf injury.

The two-time Brownlow Medal winner was set to reach his 300-game milestone against the Saints at Etihad Stadium but succumbed to the injury he suffered in last week’s loss to Carlton.

“(It’s) really disappointing for Gary, his family and the footy club, waiting for his much-anticipated 300th game,” Suns football chief Marcus Ashcroft said.

“Gary hurt his calf in last weekends game, he had been rehabbing it all week.

“Unfortunately today trying to complete some rehab runs, (he) didn’t get through those at all.

“He’d been working really hard the last few days, we know he’s the ultimate professional and he did everything he could.”

If the 33-year-old Ablett misses just one game he will play his 300th game at Metricon Stadium on Saturday, July 1, when the Suns host North Melbourne.

Ablett played 192 games for Geelong before making a high-profile switch to Gold Coast ahead of their inaugural season in 2011 and captained the club until the end of last season.

The Suns are still yet to make a finals appearance and, sitting in 14th spot with a 5-7 record, they desperately need a win against the Saints to stay in touch with the top eight.

But in a further blow, defender Kade Kolodjashnij has been withdrawn from the extended squad with lingering concussion symptoms.

Josh Schoenfeld and Trent McKenzie were added the 25-man lineup.

At selection on Thursday evening, the Suns named Jarrod Harbrow and Rory Thompson among seven additions, as coach Rodney Eade looks to replace Brandon Matera (foot), Michael Barlow (leg), Aaron Hall (hamstring) and Matt Rosa (suspension).

St Kilda named Shane Savage, Jack Steele and Paddy McCartin in their extended squad, which will be trimmed on Friday afternoon.