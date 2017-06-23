 

International rugby union, AFL, NRL and much more: How to watch all the best sporting action this weekend

    International rugby union, AFL, NRL and much more: How to watch all the best sporting action this weekend + enlarge image

    Jake Stringer will be in action against the Kangaroos this weekend. (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

    After another State of Origin thriller there’s a full slate of AFL and NRL this weekend, but of course don’t forget to fit in the Wallabies Test and top it all off on Sunday night with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

    Reckon that ticket to Azerbaijan is a bit pricey? Go the smart route and watch it all from home, whether you like football of the union, league or Aussie rules variety. Below we’ve got our guide to all the best sport to watch this weekend.

    Please note that all times are listed in AEST.

    Sport-by-Sport TV Guide

    AFL

    Finally, the bye rounds are done and dusted, and full weeks of AFL footy are back again. Sydney and Essendon get us started on Friday night.

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Friday Swans vs Bombers 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Seven, Fox Footy
    Saturday Magpies vs Power 1:30 PM 4:30 PM Seven (SA only), Fox Footy
    Saturday Lions vs Giants 4:30 PM 7:20 PM Seven (QLD, NSW only), Fox Footy
    Saturday Bulldogs vs Kangaroos 7:20 PM 10:20 PM Seven (except WA), Fox Footy
    Saturday Eagles vs Demons 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Seven (WA only), Fox Footy
    Sunday Cats vs Dockers 1:00 PM 4:00 PM Seven (WA only), Fox Footy
    Sunday Richmond vs Carlton 3:00 PM 6:00 PM Seven (except WA, QLD), Fox Footy
    Sunday Saints vs Suns 4:30 PM 7:30 PM Seven (QLD only), Fox Footy

    Motorsport

    Formula One continues this weekend, with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicking off on late Sunday night.

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Sunday Azerbaijan Grand Prix 11:00 PM 3:00 AM Fox Sports

    Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Toro Rosso

    (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

    Rugby League

    After State of Origin during the week, we’re back to an almost full slate of NRL games in Round 16.

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Friday Warriors vs Bulldogs 5:50 PM 7:50 PM Fox League
    Friday Tigers vs Titans 7:50 PM 10:00 PM Nine, Fox League
    Saturday Cowboys vs Panthers 2:50 PM 5:20 PM Fox League
    Saturday Raiders vs Broncos 5:20 PM 7:20 PM Fox League
    Saturday Roosters vs Storm 7:20 PM 9:30 PM Fox League
    Sunday Dragons vs Knights 1:50 PM 3:50 PM Fox League
    Sunday Sharks vs Sea Eagles 3:50 PM 6:00 PM Nine, Fox League

    Rugby Union

    The Wallabies are up against Italy in the third and last of their June Tests, and the All Blacks kick off their series against the British and Irish Lions.

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Saturday Australia vs Italy 3:00 PM 5:00 PM Ten, Fox Sports
    Saturday All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions 5:30 PM 7:30 PM BeIN
    Sunday Springboks vs France 1:00 AM 3:00 AM BeIN
    Sunday Argentina vs Georgia 1:00 PM 3:30 PM BeIN

    Julian Savea of New Zealand All Blacks scores a try

    (AAP Image/ David Rowland)

    Day-by-Day TV Guide

    Friday

    Sport Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    NRL Warriors vs Bulldogs 5:50 PM 7:50 PM Fox League
    AFL Swans vs Bombers 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Seven, Fox Footy
    NRL Tigers vs Titans 7:50 PM 10:00 PM Nine, Fox League

    Saturday

    Sport Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    AFL Magpies vs Power 1:30 PM 4:30 PM Seven (SA only), Fox Footy
    NRL Cowboys vs Panthers 2:50 PM 5:20 PM Fox League
    Rugby Union Wallabies vs Italy 3:00 PM 5:00 PM Ten, Fox Sports
    AFL Lions vs Giants 4:30 PM 7:20 PM Seven (QLD, NSW only), Fox Footy
    NRL Raiders vs Broncos 5:20 PM 7:20 PM Fox League
    Rugby Union All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions 5:30 PM 7:30 PM BeIN
    AFL Bulldogs vs Kangaroos 7:20 PM 10:20 PM Seven (except WA), Fox Footy
    NRL Roosters vs Storm 7:20 PM 9:30 PM Fox League
    AFL Eagles vs Demons 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Seven (WA only), Fox Footy

    Sunday

    Sport Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Rugby Union Springboks vs France 1:00 AM 3:00 AM BeIN
    AFL Cats vs Dockers 1:00 PM 4:00 PM Seven (WA only), Fox Footy
    Rugby Union Argentina vs Georgia 1:00 PM 3:30 PM BeIN
    NRL Dragons vs Knights 1:50 PM 3:50 PM Fox League
    AFL Richmond vs Carlton 3:00 PM 6:00 PM Seven (except WA, QLD), Fox Footy
    NRL Sharks vs Sea Eagles 3:50 PM 6:00 PM Nine, Fox League
    AFL Saints vs Suns 4:30 PM 7:30 PM Seven (QLD only), Fox Footy
    Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix 11:00 PM 3:00 AM Fox Sports

