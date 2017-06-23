International rugby union, AFL, NRL and much more: How to watch all the best sporting action this weekend

After another State of Origin thriller there’s a full slate of AFL and NRL this weekend, but of course don’t forget to fit in the Wallabies Test and top it all off on Sunday night with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Reckon that ticket to Azerbaijan is a bit pricey? Go the smart route and watch it all from home, whether you like football of the union, league or Aussie rules variety. Below we’ve got our guide to all the best sport to watch this weekend.
Please note that all times are listed in AEST.
Sport-by-Sport TV Guide
AFL
Finally, the bye rounds are done and dusted, and full weeks of AFL footy are back again. Sydney and Essendon get us started on Friday night.
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Friday
|Swans vs Bombers
|7:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|Seven, Fox Footy
|Saturday
|Magpies vs Power
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|Seven (SA only), Fox Footy
|Saturday
|Lions vs Giants
|4:30 PM
|7:20 PM
|Seven (QLD, NSW only), Fox Footy
|Saturday
|Bulldogs vs Kangaroos
|7:20 PM
|10:20 PM
|Seven (except WA), Fox Footy
|Saturday
|Eagles vs Demons
|7:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|Seven (WA only), Fox Footy
|Sunday
|Cats vs Dockers
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|Seven (WA only), Fox Footy
|Sunday
|Richmond vs Carlton
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|Seven (except WA, QLD), Fox Footy
|Sunday
|Saints vs Suns
|4:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|Seven (QLD only), Fox Footy
Motorsport
Formula One continues this weekend, with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicking off on late Sunday night.
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Sunday
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|11:00 PM
|3:00 AM
|Fox Sports
Rugby League
After State of Origin during the week, we’re back to an almost full slate of NRL games in Round 16.
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Friday
|Warriors vs Bulldogs
|5:50 PM
|7:50 PM
|Fox League
|Friday
|Tigers vs Titans
|7:50 PM
|10:00 PM
|Nine, Fox League
|Saturday
|Cowboys vs Panthers
|2:50 PM
|5:20 PM
|Fox League
|Saturday
|Raiders vs Broncos
|5:20 PM
|7:20 PM
|Fox League
|Saturday
|Roosters vs Storm
|7:20 PM
|9:30 PM
|Fox League
|Sunday
|Dragons vs Knights
|1:50 PM
|3:50 PM
|Fox League
|Sunday
|Sharks vs Sea Eagles
|3:50 PM
|6:00 PM
|Nine, Fox League
Rugby Union
The Wallabies are up against Italy in the third and last of their June Tests, and the All Blacks kick off their series against the British and Irish Lions.
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Saturday
|Australia vs Italy
|3:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|Ten, Fox Sports
|Saturday
|All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions
|5:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|BeIN
|Sunday
|Springboks vs France
|1:00 AM
|3:00 AM
|BeIN
|Sunday
|Argentina vs Georgia
|1:00 PM
|3:30 PM
|BeIN
