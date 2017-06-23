International rugby union, AFL, NRL and much more: How to watch all the best sporting action this weekend

Jake Stringer will be in action against the Kangaroos this weekend. (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

After another State of Origin thriller there’s a full slate of AFL and NRL this weekend, but of course don’t forget to fit in the Wallabies Test and top it all off on Sunday night with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Reckon that ticket to Azerbaijan is a bit pricey? Go the smart route and watch it all from home, whether you like football of the union, league or Aussie rules variety. Below we’ve got our guide to all the best sport to watch this weekend.

Please note that all times are listed in AEST.

Sport-by-Sport TV Guide

AFL

Finally, the bye rounds are done and dusted, and full weeks of AFL footy are back again. Sydney and Essendon get us started on Friday night.

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Friday Swans vs Bombers 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Seven, Fox Footy Saturday Magpies vs Power 1:30 PM 4:30 PM Seven (SA only), Fox Footy Saturday Lions vs Giants 4:30 PM 7:20 PM Seven (QLD, NSW only), Fox Footy Saturday Bulldogs vs Kangaroos 7:20 PM 10:20 PM Seven (except WA), Fox Footy Saturday Eagles vs Demons 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Seven (WA only), Fox Footy Sunday Cats vs Dockers 1:00 PM 4:00 PM Seven (WA only), Fox Footy Sunday Richmond vs Carlton 3:00 PM 6:00 PM Seven (except WA, QLD), Fox Footy Sunday Saints vs Suns 4:30 PM 7:30 PM Seven (QLD only), Fox Footy

Motorsport

Formula One continues this weekend, with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicking off on late Sunday night.

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Sunday Azerbaijan Grand Prix 11:00 PM 3:00 AM Fox Sports

Rugby League

After State of Origin during the week, we’re back to an almost full slate of NRL games in Round 16.

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Friday Warriors vs Bulldogs 5:50 PM 7:50 PM Fox League Friday Tigers vs Titans 7:50 PM 10:00 PM Nine, Fox League Saturday Cowboys vs Panthers 2:50 PM 5:20 PM Fox League Saturday Raiders vs Broncos 5:20 PM 7:20 PM Fox League Saturday Roosters vs Storm 7:20 PM 9:30 PM Fox League Sunday Dragons vs Knights 1:50 PM 3:50 PM Fox League Sunday Sharks vs Sea Eagles 3:50 PM 6:00 PM Nine, Fox League

Rugby Union

The Wallabies are up against Italy in the third and last of their June Tests, and the All Blacks kick off their series against the British and Irish Lions.

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Saturday Australia vs Italy 3:00 PM 5:00 PM Ten, Fox Sports Saturday All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions 5:30 PM 7:30 PM BeIN Sunday Springboks vs France 1:00 AM 3:00 AM BeIN Sunday Argentina vs Georgia 1:00 PM 3:30 PM BeIN

Day-by-Day TV Guide

Friday

Sport Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) NRL Warriors vs Bulldogs 5:50 PM 7:50 PM Fox League AFL Swans vs Bombers 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Seven, Fox Footy NRL Tigers vs Titans 7:50 PM 10:00 PM Nine, Fox League

Saturday

Sport Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) AFL Magpies vs Power 1:30 PM 4:30 PM Seven (SA only), Fox Footy NRL Cowboys vs Panthers 2:50 PM 5:20 PM Fox League Rugby Union Wallabies vs Italy 3:00 PM 5:00 PM Ten, Fox Sports AFL Lions vs Giants 4:30 PM 7:20 PM Seven (QLD, NSW only), Fox Footy NRL Raiders vs Broncos 5:20 PM 7:20 PM Fox League Rugby Union All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions 5:30 PM 7:30 PM BeIN AFL Bulldogs vs Kangaroos 7:20 PM 10:20 PM Seven (except WA), Fox Footy NRL Roosters vs Storm 7:20 PM 9:30 PM Fox League AFL Eagles vs Demons 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Seven (WA only), Fox Footy

Sunday

Sport Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Rugby Union Springboks vs France 1:00 AM 3:00 AM BeIN AFL Cats vs Dockers 1:00 PM 4:00 PM Seven (WA only), Fox Footy Rugby Union Argentina vs Georgia 1:00 PM 3:30 PM BeIN NRL Dragons vs Knights 1:50 PM 3:50 PM Fox League AFL Richmond vs Carlton 3:00 PM 6:00 PM Seven (except WA, QLD), Fox Footy NRL Sharks vs Sea Eagles 3:50 PM 6:00 PM Nine, Fox League AFL Saints vs Suns 4:30 PM 7:30 PM Seven (QLD only), Fox Footy Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix 11:00 PM 3:00 AM Fox Sports