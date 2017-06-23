Johnathan Thurston’s Origin career over, playmaker reportedly ruled out for the season

Queensland’s hopes of retaining the State of Origin shield have been dealt a massive blow, with superstar halfback Johnathan Thurston reportedly ruled out for the rest of the season.

Thurston, who is due to retire from all representative rugby league at the end of 2017, played a starring role for the Maroons in Origin 2. Despite battling through a shoulder injury for the entire game, the halfback led his side to a famous victory, kicking the winning conversion with just two minutes left on the clock.

However, Thurston’s heroics have cost him and his side. The halfback was seen in the changerooms with his shoulder heavily strapped after the comeback win, and club coach Paul Green is now expected to announce the future Immortal requires season-ending shoulder surgery.

The news is the second injury blow for the Maroons since winning Origin 2, with fellow star Darius Boyd ruled out for six weeks – including the all-important Game 3 – with a broken thumb.

With Anthony Milford also ruled out for more than a month with an injury of his own, it now seems Thurston’s North Queensland teammate Michael Morgan will step into the five-eighth position for Queensland in Game 3.

The injury is also a terrible blow for the North Queensland Cowboys, whose premiership hopes now appear well and truly dashed without their talismanic playmaker, and for the Kangaroos. Australian coach Mal Meninga now faces the unenviable task of trying to find a playmaker to replace Thurston for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup.

Sharks and New South Wales five-eighth James Maloney was included as backup for Thurston in the Kangaroos’ first squad of the year for the Anzac Test, and is currently the man most likely to take Thurston’s Kangaroos jersey. However a number of other players, including Morgan, will also come under consideration for the five-eighth position.

