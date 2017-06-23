New Zealand Warriors vs Canterbury Bulldogs: NRL live scores, blog

The New Zealand Warriors face the Canterbury Bulldogs this Friday night. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 6pm AEST.

The 11th-placed Warriors host the 12th-placed Bulldogs this Friday night as both teams look to finish in a top eight spot come the end of the season.

The Warriors come into this match with a poor last-five record, winning only two against an understrength Broncos side and an inconsistent Titans outfit.

However, the New Zealand outfit are starting to show signs of improvement and enter this match with a side showing some confidence and swagger in their attacking play.

Shaun Johnson has began to show what he can do and the likes of Jacob Lilyman and Kieran Foran have shown their class in the last few games.

The Bulldogs have a host of Origin players returning who are looking to secure a win after New South’s Wales defeat on Wednesday.

Despite beating the Dragons the Bulldogs have been awful, losing their previous four games and losing that attacking edge which the likes of the Morris brothers, Josh Reynolds and others are famously known for.

They have been average in defense and NSW losing Origin will only result in further lost confidence in their big names.

Prediction

The Bulldogs should give it a go but I just cant see the Warriors losing at home in this one.

Warriors by 10

