Quade Cooper wants Wallabies to be a protected species

Runaway at the mouth Quade Cooper has no respect for “keyboard warriors” who criticise the Wallabies.

“I have a lot of respect for people who stick with you throughout the ride, the ups and downs, no matter what the result,” was how Cooper described it.

No matter the result Quade?

Since the Rugby World Cup final the Wallabies have played 17 internationals for just seven wins – an unacceptable 41.17 per cent success rate.

The factual message to Cooper is that’s far more downs than ups, which has other repercussions.

The Wallabies were ranked second in the world after the Cup final. But if they’re not careful, they could be as low as sixth unless there’s a radical improvement.

Already Buildcorp has pulled out of their million dollar naming rights sponsorship of the National Rugby Championship, and other sponsors are getting edgy.

Crowds are down, a surefire barometer of rugby’s popularity, and normally devoted rugby fans aren’t talking about the Wallabies, it’s too embarrassing.

The only way rugby will get through this lack of interest is for the Wallabies to start winning meaningful games, certainly not being beaten by Scotland.

Yesterday Wallaby coach Michael Cheika took the first steps towards redemption by sacking six from the starting lineup to meet Italy at Suncorp tomorrow afternoon.

Nothing less than a cricket score will suffice against the Azzurri, the most ill-disciplined nation in world rugby.

They haven’t beaten the Wallabies in 16 attempts, and all hell will break loose if tomorrow is the first.

But to avoid that nightmare, back on duty will be captain Stephen Moore, prop Scott Sio, lock Rory Arnold, No.8 Lopeti Timani, winger Sefa Naivalu, and outside centre Rob Horne.

That’s a far better tight five against the Italians who are renowned scrummagers.

The Wallaby bench will be named later today, with Quade Cooper assured of a spot.

And when you play tomorrow Quade, just remember the Wallabies aren’t a protected species, and never will be.

The acceptable currency is a W, and the more of them will produce less criticism.

The formula is as simple as that.

The Wallaby starting lineup, the bench to follow:

1 – Scott Sio (31 caps).

2 – Stephen Moore (c – 119).

3 – Allan Alaalatoa (11).

4 – Rory Arnold (11).

5 – Adam Coleman (11).

6 – Ned Hanigan (2).

7 – Michael Hooper (67).

8 – Lopeti Timani (6).

9 – Will Gena (77).

10 – Bernard Foley (44).

11 – Sefa Naivalu (6).

12 – Karmichael Hunt (2).

13 – Rob Horne (33).

14 – Dane Haylett-Petty (16).

15 – Israel Folau (54).