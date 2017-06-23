Quade Cooper wants Wallabies to be a protected species

Runaway at the mouth Quade Cooper has no respect for “keyboard warriors” who criticise the Wallabies.
“I have a lot of respect for people who stick with you throughout the ride, the ups and downs, no matter what the result,” was how Cooper described it.
No matter the result Quade?
Since the Rugby World Cup final the Wallabies have played 17 internationals for just seven wins – an unacceptable 41.17 per cent success rate.
The factual message to Cooper is that’s far more downs than ups, which has other repercussions.
The Wallabies were ranked second in the world after the Cup final. But if they’re not careful, they could be as low as sixth unless there’s a radical improvement.
Already Buildcorp has pulled out of their million dollar naming rights sponsorship of the National Rugby Championship, and other sponsors are getting edgy.
Crowds are down, a surefire barometer of rugby’s popularity, and normally devoted rugby fans aren’t talking about the Wallabies, it’s too embarrassing.
The only way rugby will get through this lack of interest is for the Wallabies to start winning meaningful games, certainly not being beaten by Scotland.
Yesterday Wallaby coach Michael Cheika took the first steps towards redemption by sacking six from the starting lineup to meet Italy at Suncorp tomorrow afternoon.
Nothing less than a cricket score will suffice against the Azzurri, the most ill-disciplined nation in world rugby.
They haven’t beaten the Wallabies in 16 attempts, and all hell will break loose if tomorrow is the first.
But to avoid that nightmare, back on duty will be captain Stephen Moore, prop Scott Sio, lock Rory Arnold, No.8 Lopeti Timani, winger Sefa Naivalu, and outside centre Rob Horne.
That’s a far better tight five against the Italians who are renowned scrummagers.
The Wallaby bench will be named later today, with Quade Cooper assured of a spot.
And when you play tomorrow Quade, just remember the Wallabies aren’t a protected species, and never will be.
The acceptable currency is a W, and the more of them will produce less criticism.
The formula is as simple as that.
The Wallaby starting lineup, the bench to follow:
1 – Scott Sio (31 caps).
2 – Stephen Moore (c – 119).
3 – Allan Alaalatoa (11).
4 – Rory Arnold (11).
5 – Adam Coleman (11).
6 – Ned Hanigan (2).
7 – Michael Hooper (67).
8 – Lopeti Timani (6).
9 – Will Gena (77).
10 – Bernard Foley (44).
11 – Sefa Naivalu (6).
12 – Karmichael Hunt (2).
13 – Rob Horne (33).
14 – Dane Haylett-Petty (16).
15 – Israel Folau (54).
June 23rd 2017 @ 7:52am
Drongo said
Cooper did not say or suggest in any way that he wanted the Wallabies protected. He made a perfectly reasonable comment that he respects fans who stick by them. Cooper has received a lot of very nasty and completely unwarranted hate yet he has maintained a dignified and quiet persona through it all. He is entitled to make such a reasonable and measured comment and I am sure he knows that the hate filled bullies will respond with typically vindictive fashion. ‘Run off at the mouth Cooper’ is a nasty and unwarranted description more accurately applied to this article David.
June 23rd 2017 @ 8:15am
Rhys Bosley said
No Drongo, as a Cooper fan I think he completely missed the point.
This situation has absolutely nothing to do with the appalling hate campaign that he has personally been subjected to over the years. The fact is that the Wallabies are losing more games than they should be and to teams who shouldn’t be beating them, especially at home. Jack Quigley’s Facebook post captured concerns shared by tens of thousands of people, as demonstrated by the more than 50,000 who “liked” his post, and those people’s views are as deserving of Cooper’s respect as are those of the blind faithful.
Cooper’s reaction was probably the result of genuine offence, because he has a reputation for being a very hard worker and it has showed in the way that his game has matured over the years, but it came across as arrogant. That is very unfortunate because he has again just painted a target on his head for the haters. He really needs to learn to take a deep breath before shooting off at the keyboard.
June 23rd 2017 @ 8:04am
tyrone said
“No matter the result Quade?
Since the Rugby World Cup final the Wallabies have played 17 internationals for just seven wins – an unacceptable 41.17 per cent success rate.”
I guess Cooper could point to his winning percentage as a Wallaby of 60% rather than your percentage.
Cooper is right, true fans that the players should respect are there through thick and thin. Keyboard warriors are just as bad as bad journalists who right an article one week praising the team/coach and then attack them for a poor game.
June 23rd 2017 @ 8:39am
Train Without A Station said
Thick and thin to an extent.
His point was about people saying they weren’t trying just because they didn’t win. Which he is right.
There’s another team actively trying to stop you. It’s not a matter of just trying.
June 23rd 2017 @ 8:13am
bigbaz said
Can usually find a reason to defend you Lordy but this is just bs . If your in need of hits you should have attacked Hornes selection.
June 23rd 2017 @ 8:17am
rock said
What a rubbish article.
Someone obviously didn’t listen to the whole interview, or he did and just quoted what was needed for his story. But that is the way bad journalism works nowadays.