Queensland deserves to see more of the Socceroos

Thursday, January 22, 2015. That was the last time the Socceroos played in Queensland.

A crowd of 46,067 backed up the 48,513 that showed up five days earlier for the Asian Cup matches against South Korea and China.

Before that, we have to head back to June 12, 2012, for the excellent World Cup Qualifier against Japan. 40,189 rocked up for that game.

The Socceroos get crowds in Brisbane. A lot of people online first off go straight to attack the pitch when it comes to the lack of games played up here by the national team, but could it really be any worse than Sydney Football Stadium for the game against the UAE earlier this year played in front of a mere 27,328?

The game is set for September 5, right at the start of the A-League season. There’s no Rugby League or Union being played at Suncorp at this time of year.

If you go back to Round 1 of the A-League this past season you will remember that the pitch was in fantastic condition. In fact, the pitch was in great condition right until Cold Play wrecked it in early December.

So, will the grounds present a problem for Ange’s passing game? Absolutely not. It didn’t when he was in charge of Brisbane Roar and it certainly wouldn’t come September 5.

The only chance that the people of Brisbane, or the rest of Queensland for that matter, get to see the national team is when individual players represent their club in the A-League.

Looking exclusively at the current Confederations Cup squad, that leaves Tim Cahill, the only player at the Confederations Cup who is currently contracted to an A-League side.

Last season Melbourne City only played once in Brisbane. Former Melbourne Victory’s Troisi played twice. Former Sydney FC’s Danny Vukovic (not exactly a popular figure in Brisbane) played twice as well.

Jamie Maclaren, of course, we had all season but he doesn’t seem to be on the front of Ange’s mind, who regularly opts for Juric.

That means in Brisbane we saw four current Socceroos over the last twelve months. An impact sub, a keeper who won’t see a minute on the pitch bar injury, an occasional starter, and JMac.

Compare that to the six players who’ve been recently called up for Thailand for Muangthong that started against Brisbane on the 21st of February? Or perhaps the two starters from Kashima Antlers that play for Japan regularly?

Geeze, if the Roar pull another Thai team in the Asian Champions League I might have to jump ship. I’ll see them more often.

Kids aren’t going to feel any emotion for the Socceroos in Brisbane from here. We hardly get to see any of them play. When I was a young teenager it was the height of excitement to go to a national team game and to stay up late to support them.

After the news broke that Melbourne was most likely to host the Thailand game, I’m struggling to see reason to stay up for the Confederations Cup. What’s the point in supporting a national side I never get to see?