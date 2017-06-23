Wests Tigers vs Gold Coast Titans: NRL live scores

The Wests Tigers and Gold Coast Titans are both at the point where they’re playing almost solely for pride, but that’s always worth playing for. Join The Roar for live scores from the match at Campbelltown Stadium on Friday night, starting from 7:50pm AEST.

The Tigers are having a hard season, which doesn’t come as that much of a surprise given that it began with the sacking of a coach and then continued with contract drama around some of their big stars.

They have had some success stories under new coach Ivan Cleary, including wins over North Queensland and Canterbury, but haven’t tasted a win since that victory over the Bulldogs in Round 8.

Since then they’ve had six losses in a row, broken up by a bye, though they’ve been more competitive in some than they have in others.

Last week they fell only two points short against the Cronulla Sharks, but they’ve also take big-margin canings from the Roosters, Rabbitohs and Broncos in that time.

Gold Coast aren’t faring a whole lot better, they’ve had four wins for the year and can be pretty safely ruled out of the mix for September at this rate as well.

They scored only one win from their first seven games, against Parramatta, and at that stage their season already looked to be on the scrapheap.

They did get a brief revival through a trio of consecutive wins over Cronulla, Newcastle and Melbourne, but have since lost another four in a row, blowing out any flicker of hope there was.

Their most recent result was a 16-point loss to a fellow bottom four side, the Rabbitohs, last week.

Prediction

Someone’s going to get a win to boost their confidence if not their finals chances – the Titans head in as favourites and should get it done.

Gold Coast Titans by eight.

Join The Roar for live scores from the match at Campbelltown Stadium on Friday night, starting from 7:50pm AEST.