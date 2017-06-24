All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions live stream: How to watch the first Test online or on TV

The trial matches, the practice, the talk. The time for all of that is done with the first Test between the All Blacks and British and Irish Lions set to be played at Eden Park in Auckland. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to watching and streaming the match.

The first of the three-Test series is scheduled to kick-off at 5:35pm (AEST) – 7:35pm (local time) on Saturday, June 24.

After an up and down start to the tour against Super Rugby clubs, the Maori All Blacks and Provincial Barbarians, the Lions will now face their biggest challenge – a full strength All Blacks outfit for three Tests.

The first Test in Auckland is expected to draw a sell-out crowd as the Lions take on the All Blacks for the first time in 12 years.

How to watch the match on TV

There will be only one way to watch the All Blacks and Lions series in Australia – through Foxtel channel Fox Sports, who will broadcast the match on Channel 501.

To be able to watch the coverage on TV, you will need a valid Foxtel subscription with the sports package.

Their coverage is due to begin following the Wallabies clash against Italy, which kicks off at 3pm (AEST) that afternoon and will run until shortly after fulltime – or roughly 7:30pm (AEST).

How to stream the match online

There is only one legal option to stream the game in Australia, which will pick up Fox Sports coverage. To stream the All Blacks first Test against the Lions you will need to use either the Foxtel Now or Foxtel Go applications, which are available on any device you may own.

These allow you to stream Foxtel channels, and will pick up the exact coverage you would see on Fox Sports.

Foxtel Go is the better option if you already have at TV subscription to Foxtel, while Foxtel Now packages with the sports pack allow you to stream only, starting from $29 per month.

The Roar will be covering the match with a live blog and highlights.