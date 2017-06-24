All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions: International rugby live scores, blog

Finally the first test has rolled around on the 2017 Lions tour as the British and Irish side line up against the All Blacks at Eden Park in Auckland with kick off from 5.35pm AEST.

Warming up to tonight’s Test both sides have bought solid form into the fixture, the All Blacks comfortably beating Samoa at the same venue last Friday while the Lions come off a couple of strong victories, over the Maori and Chiefs in their fixtures and signalling they have built some solid momentum for tonight’s test match.

Both sides have named strong line-ups for this match and both have sprung a surprise or two in the selections.

For the All Blacks, Julian Savea has been dropped from the left wing and replaced with young Blues star Reiko Ioane, his better form earning him this massive opportunity in one of the biggest Test matches in recent memory and the debate around the midfield has been settled with Ryan Crotty handed the 13 jersey, returning from injury which sees Anton Lienert-Brown drop to the reserve bench.

As expected, Kieran Read will return to captain the side from No.8, despite his lengthy lay off from injury and Ardie Savea will take his place on the reserves which covers off all of the changes from the match day 23 against Samoa.

The Lions too left some pundits in shock, the inclusion of Liam Williams and Elliot Daly in the back three coming as somewhat of a surprise however strong performances against the Chiefs midweek seems to have propelled them into the limelight.

Owen Farrell has been presented with the first five jersey with Jonny Sexton to warm the bench, ending speculation whether the two of them would line up together this evening.

The Irishman Peter O’Mahoney has earned the honour of captaining the side from blindside while Alun Wyn Jones has beat out Maro Itoje for the locking berth, Itoje providing cover on the bench. Widely tipped to start, it now seems Jones’ greater experience has perhaps won over the Lions coaches.

This match has widely been tipped as a ‘clash of styles’ with the expected forward orientated game of the Lions matching up against the attacking skills of the All Blacks.

This is the first Test in an eagerly anticipated series and in terms of approach, I am expecting this will turn out to be a real arm wrestle tonight, built around pressure and execution and should be absorbing viewing as finally, finally the first Test is upon us in what has been one of the most keenly anticipated tours in recent memory.

Prediction

I suspect the key difference tonight will be in the last twenty minutes and I suspect the All Blacks have more to offer from the bench in those closing stages than the Lions tonight.

All Blacks by 5.

Join me here on The Roar for kick off from 5:35pm AEST as we take in all of the action live and don’t forget to leave your thoughts on the match as they unfold.