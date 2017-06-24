Highlights: Broncos better Raiders 30-20

Brisbane have continued their winning ways over the Raiders with a 30-20 victory at GIO Stadium.

It was win built on the back of impressive showings by Hunt and Marshall as well as a double to Origin hero Matt Gillett.

After backing up from Game 2, Gillett showed no signs of fatigue as he bagged a double off the back of Ben Hunt’s short passing game close to the line.

His 50th career try came coincidently enough in the 50th minute while his second came at the death as he put the cherry on top of a what was a superb week and a stunning Broncos performance.

Brisbane opened up the scoring when Benji Marshall ran the ball of the left side and dropped Corey Oates back on the inside to stretch out and score.

The Raiders responded five minutes later with Jack Wighton bagging his fifth try of the year courtesy of a jinking run and offload by Austin.

The second phase play was on show again just a few sets later as Josh Papalii got the ball away for his skipper Jason Croker to split the defence and pull the lead back in Canberra’s favour.

In a typical see-saw fashion Marshall stepped up again on the left edge, feigning a long pass only to put Glenn through with a short ball and bring the scores level at 12-all.

The magician was at it again when he made the most out a sloppy ball to step past a number of would be tacklers, grubber kick for himself then kick to the corner, only for his chases to be nowhere in sight.

While Brisbane’s playmaker was a having a blinder of a first half, the same couldn’t be said for Ben Hunt in the first forty, who was guilty of a scrappy pass out the back that resulted in a four-pointer for Nick Cotric.

The Rookie of the Year contender pounced on the loose ball, got away from Mead and showed a clean set of heels on his way to the try-line.

Hunt put that behind him in the second half though by illustrating a superb kicking game, forcing repeat sets and consistently turning the Raiders back three around.

The Raiders were in front 16-14 at half-time following a Jordan Kahu penalty in the 40th minute but will be hurting after making a number of untimely errors.

Gillett wrestled the lead back for Brisbane in the 50th minute, and the momentum was firmly in the Broncos’ favour as Joe Ofahengaue strolled through 8 minutes later to extend the lead by 8 points.

Canberra responded in the 67th when Blake Austin split the defence but failed to pass to his unmarked men on the right.

After taking the tackle, Canberra were fortuitous enough that Leilua was able to burry over from dummy half in the corner and put Canberra back in the contest.

The Broncos had other ideas as the speed of their goal line defence forced the Green Machine into making mistakes including a Jack Wighton error 10 out from his own line.

From the ensuring and final set of the match, Hunt was able to Gillett over and push the Broncos momentarily into the top 2.

Another tough loss for the Raiders, but there is some respite knowing that their next 3 games are at home with a bye in between for good measure.

Brisbane will now draw their attention to next Friday when they face off against ladder leaders, the Melbourne Storm.

Final score

Canberra Raiders 20

Brisbane Broncos 30