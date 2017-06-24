Bulldogs beat North by a point

The Western Bulldogs are back in the AFL top eight after a controversial one-point win over North Melbourne at Etihad Stadium.

The Kangaroos were denied a goal late in the match and also potentially at three-quarter time on Saturday night as the Bulldogs won 15.17 (107) to 16.10 (106).

It was the Bulldogs’ first win in three matches, while this is North’s fourth loss this season by a goal or less.

The Bulldogs led by 26 points 11 minutes into the last quarter, but North roared back with the last four goals of the match.

Ben Brown marked and scored to put them ahead, but it was disallowed because a free kick was paid against the Kangaroos for a shepherd in the goalsquare.

North’s Shaun Higgins then levelled the scores with a behind.

The Bulldogs moved the ball down the other end of the ground and Jake Stringer marked.

He kicked a behind with about a minute left and the Bulldogs hung on grimly for the win, putting them back in the top eight.

Higgins also could have reduced the margin to only seven points at three-quarter time when he had a set shot at goal.

But play-on was called because Higgins took too long to take his kick and Stringer mowed him down with a tackle.

It was that sort of night for North with the umpires – the free kick count was 16-4 in favour of the Bulldogs at halftime and 26-13 for the match.

While the ‘Dogs had the rub of the green in the first half, North also paid for being second to the ball too often.

After an even start featuring three lead changes, the Bulldogs took control with three goals and led by 18 points at the first change.

That went out to 27 in the second term and the Bulldogs looked set to take control.

But the last goal of the first half and five goals to three in the third term kept North in the game, with the margin back to 13 at the last change.

Marcus Bontempelli starred for the Bulldogs and Liam Picken kicked three goals, while North’s Ben Cunnington led their comeback with a massive last quarter that featured 12 disposals and two goals.