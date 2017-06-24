Cahill set for 100th Socceroos cap

As he prepares for game No.100 in a Socceroos shirt, Tim Cahill says he feels rejuvenated in Ange Postecoglou’s next-gen national team.

Cahill will notch the almighty milestone if he takes the field against Chile on Sunday night (Monday 1am AEST) in Moscow at the Confederations Cup.

He will join Mark Schwarzer (109 caps) as the only Australians with a century of A international appearances.

Australia need to win by two goals to progress to the semi-finals.

Cahill, 37, has been involved in many storied moments across his career and senses another might be on the horizon.

“We know we can do it,” he said.

“I feel rejuvenated around this group of players … I’ve enjoyed being a part of 100 games and looking forward to creating more history with the Socceroos.”

Australia are yet to win a game in Russia and face an almighty task against the world No.4 and South American champions.

Cahill said he was a believer of Postecoglou’s handling of the national team but the playing group would be the ones that need to get the job done against Chile.

“As players we’ve got to step up too and we’ve really got to take the responsibility to bring some fire to the game,” he said.

“We progress every game. The result against Cameroon was massive.

“After the analysis yesterday, it gives us even more confidence … the way we kept the ball, the way we moved it and even penetrated in the final third.

“There’s a strong belief of how we can change the game.

“Things don’t happen overnight. We’re preparing for the World Cup … being able to go there and make an impact.”

MOST CAPPED SOCCEROOS

109 – Mark Schwarzer (1993-2013)

99* – Tim Cahill (2004-2017)

96 – Lucas Neill (1996-2013)

95 – Brett Emerton (1998-2012)

87 – Alex Tobin (1988-1998)

84 – Mark Bresciano (2001-2015)

84 – Paul Wade (1986-1996)

80 – Luke Wilkshire (2004-2014)

76 – Tony Vidmar (1991-2006)

71 – Mile Jedinak (2008-2017)

Note: Several Australians have more than 100 caps including non-A internationals, including Peter Wilson (116), Paul Wade (115), Tobin (113), Schwarzer (110), Brett Emerton (100), John Kosmina (100) and Jimmy Rooney (100).