Champions get the job done

If anything’s to be taken out of Queensland’s triumphant win on Wednesday night over New South Wales, it’s that champions know how to get the job done.

While NSW produced a first half of football that forecast them as the straight-sets winner of State of Origin 2017, the Maroons did what they do best: put themselves in a position to win when it counted.

For years Queensland have been patient during tedious games. They know that if they can be in with a shot with 20, 15 or ten minutes to play, they’ll be able to rely on their experience, combinations and skill set to kill off the Blues.

What sets them apart is their will to win. They possess a determination to win every game that New South Wales have seldom been able to demonstrate.

In 2014 the Blues found what Queensland have always had when they clinched their first series in a decade. Observers of Game 1 this year may suggest NSW had that will to win again – that togetherness, that ability to fight for every inch – but realistically the Blues rode home on a phenomenal performance by Andrew Fifita and a dominant 80 minutes by their forward pack.

With Mitchell Pearce seen in the sheds high-fiving his old man and celebrating a positive return to the Origin arena after leaving the field early, it’s easy to pinpoint such a moment as an indication of the mentality the Blues have failed to shed over the years.

This is not a Mitchell Pearce lashing, but for all intents and purposes what on earth was he celebrating? It’s a three-game series.

On Wednesday night Queensland were gone. In the first half they were torn to shreds by a dominant Blues pack. While they managed to nullify Fifita’s influence, make no mistake: the Maroons were severely struggling.

Such was their disappointment and exhaustion at half-time that it was said the mood in the dressing sheds was akin to having someone pass away. While Kevin Walters probably isn’t one for a rousing inspirational speech, the Maroons knew they were still close enough at 16-6 down.

Despite the long-held quartet of Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk, Johnathan Thurston and Billy Slater being heralded as future immortals, they were nowhere near their best during the game.

There appeared to be no fluency in their combinations, no clear guidance around the plays they procured and no synergy in their communication. It could possibly be described as their most average Origin performance – but as champions of the game they were still able to pull their team over the line and in front on the scoreboard.

Yes, there were some beneficial and timely penalties that helped them finally find attacking position, but Queensland took the opportunities when they were there. They were able to swing the sword when it counted, hitting NSW where they weren’t expecting it.

The Blues appear to lack the genuine ability to instil the killer instinct, whereas Queensland are willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done.

If you look back right through the successful Origin teams, one thing you will find is a player in the 17 who is willing to do some dirty work – someone who doesn’t care if they’re labelled ‘public enemy number one’ in the other state.

Josh McGuire is that current player for Queensland, and he’s willing to make cheap shot after cheap shot, put his hands and knees all through the ruck, sledge opposition players and just generally run amok. Look no further than his sledge following the game towards Andrew Fifita.

It’s complete arrogance, but you know what? It seems to have worked over the years. Think Sam Thaiday, Nate Myles, Shane Webcke, Carl Webb, and Justin Hodges, even Corey Parker – all could be thrown onto that list.

The Queensland mentality dominates the Blues, and it’s for that reason they’re looking at 11 series wins from 12 attempts.

While the champions will again rise to the occasion on the hallowed Suncorp Stadium turf for what looks be the farewell of an Origin era, New South Wales must adopt a siege, hate, hunt and kill approach if they’re to have any chance.

Their best hope comes from their best player in Game 1, Andrew Fifita. In an interview after the match probing what McGuire’s sledge entailed, Fifita was already looking ahead. Speaking calmly and with focus and intent, the game-breaker signalled his devotion for revenge.

“There’ll be nothing better than us going up there and taking out the series on Queensland soil,” he said.

New South Wales have one of the best packs seen in years, and despite dictating the yardage game, there’s no-one in there willing to get their hands dirty. It’s why Andrew Johns’ comments about not consistently attacking Johnathan Thurston are spot-on. Stop playing nice and get the job done.

It’s over to you, New South Wales.