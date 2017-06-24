Collingwood Magpies vs Port Adelaide Power: AFL live scores, blog

An intriguing matchup awaits, as a potentially surging Collingwood Magpies outfit host the Port Adelaide Power in Friday arvo footy at the ‘G. Join us on The Roar for live scores and a blog from 1:45pm AEST.
Collingwood – the hosts in this encounter – have had a strange 2017 season so far. They’ve sung “good old Collingwood, forevvvvver” five times, while losing seven matches.
Before their bye, they were having a good – very good, maybe – couple of weeks, winning three of their last five matches.
The wins, against Hawthorn, Brisbane and Fremantle, allowed the Pies to surge back into finals contention.
The loss – a narrow loss against a brilliant Demons outfit – came in a game which they probably shouldn’t have lost, but one in which they certainly weren’t disgraced.
In fact, their only other loss was a single-digit loss to GWS. Good few weeks, then.
The Pies opponents, in Port Adelaide, have in contrast had an excellent – if somewhat lacking – season so far.
The team from South Australia have won seven games, and lost five. They’ll certainly be a good measure for the Pies to tell how their good their form has been, and vice versa.
Since returning from their China trip, Port have smashed Hawthorn, comfortably beat Brisbane, narrowly lost to Geelong and were smashed by Essendon. A mixed bag, then.
Of the several big factors that’ll make or break this match, it’s the midfield battle and the scoring battles that’ll be imperative.
The midfields – Collingwood’s with the class of Treloar, Pendlebury, et al, and Port’s with Ebert, Wines and others – are relatively evenly matched, and will be reliant on good games for two of the competition’s most rapidly improving ruckman – Brodie Grundy and 200th-gamer Paddy Ryder.
We’re in for a midfield treat, then. Scoring-wise, it’s Port – the competition’s most stringent defence, and second most potent offence – up against Collingwood – a team who’s offensive power has been questioned this season.
Collingwood’s forward line of Darcy Moore, youngster Callum Brown and Alex Fasolo, amongst others, will need to be on point tomorrow if they’re any chance of winning.
Collingwood have made two changes for today’s match. Tyson Goldsack and Ben Reid return to the senior team after lay offs with injury. A duo of defenders – Matthew Scharenburg and Josh Smith – have been omitted for the clash.
Port, for their part, have also made two changes. Jared Polec and Matthew Broadbent – out with hamstring and ankle injuries respectively – have been replaced by Jasper Pittard and Matthew White.
Prediction
The market, albeit narrowly, suggest Port are going to claim the four points in this encounter. That’s certainly very likely – and probable – but I’m going to tip against the grain, and say Collingwood are going to get up for this one.
A reckless tip? Perhaps, but it is not the craziest. Collingwood’s fans will be right behind them – a loss today would probably make finals too difficult a hurdle for the Victorian team to muster – and there’s a good chance that this year’s whirlwind results will on display here.
Collingwood to win, then, by less than a goal.
Collingwood by 4 points.
2:57pm
Well, that was an entertaining second quarter! Port keep their lead – with a narrowly reduced margin, though – but the main story is all about Robbie Gray. He’s up to 11 disposals and 4 goals. Dangerous, he certainly is. His opponents – though – have played a much better term of footy. Goals to Fasolo, Callum Brown and De Goey meant that their chances in this game didn’t completely evaporate. In fact, they’re right in this match.
The two teams are – despite Port’s almost three goal lead – pretty evenly matched. They’re tied in inside 50’s (24 each) and clearances (19 apiece), whilst Collingwood hold a advantage in disposals (221 to 173) and the visitors hold narrow leads in tackles (36 to 33) and contested possessions (76 to 73).
Port Adelaide have been very well served by Gray, but Wines, Hartlett and Powell-Pepper have also been prolific. Neade and Impey have been the other two goal scorers for the visitors. Collingwood, on the other hand, have been served exceptionally well by Pendlebury (20 disposals) and Howe (17). Crisp and Howe have been threats in the air well, with 7 marks each, and Phillips has 5 tackles.
An intriguing second half coming up!
Collingwood: 4.3 (27)
Port Adelaide: 6.8 (44)
2:51pm
HALF TIME
It’s the Power by 17 points as we head into the major break.
Collingwood: 4.3 (27)
Port Adelaide: 6.8 (44)
2:49pm
BEHIND PORT ADELAIDE
Dixon tries a dribble kick, but it misses. Yikes.
Collingwood: 4.3 (27)
Port Adelaide: 6.8 (44)
2:46pm
BEHIND PORT ADELAIDE
Oooooooh, the ‘G get’s nervy because Robbie Gray has been given a free kick!
Is goal number five imminent? Ahhh, nope. He passed the ball to Hartlett who misses.
That’s a let off for the Pies’.
Collingwood: 4.3 (27)
Port Adelaide: 6.7 (43)
2:43pm
GOAL COLLINGWOOD
De Goey! Wonderful goal from the young man!
That was quality.
Needless to say, it’s an important goal as well.
Collingwood: 4.3 (27)
Port Adelaide: 6.6 (42)
2:42pm
BEHIND COLLINGWOOD
Pendlebury – with his 18th possession – sends the ball into Broomhead’s arms. He’ll have a set shot.
Distance? No problem. Accuracy? Eeeeeek.
Collingwood: 3.3 (21)
Port Adelaide: 6.6 (42)
2:39pm
GOAL PORT ADELAIDE
Robbie Gray.
Number four.
Wow.
Collingwood: 3.2 (20)
Port Adelaide: 6.6 (42)
2:39pm
BEHIND COLLINGWOOD
Levi Greenwood can’t convert.
Second behind to the Pies’ today.
Collingwood: 3.2 (20)
Port Adelaide: 5.6 (36)