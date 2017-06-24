Highlights: Cowboys squeak past Penrith

A last-minute sideline conversion from second rower Ethan Lowe has helped North Queensland escape with a thrilling 14-12 victory over Penrith in Townsville on Saturday.

Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt handed his side a chance to steal a win after flying high to take a spectacular catch for a 78th minute try and part-time goal kicker Lowe made no mistake to hand his side a much-needed win days after the club lost star halfback Johnathan Thurston for the season.

Cowboys forward John Asiata was denied what would have been the first try of his 65-game career in the opening minutes before Penrith made the most of some soft defence when Matt Moylan put second rower Corey Harawira-Naera over untouched for the game’s opening try.

Errors continued to hurt the Cowboys and they were severely lacking the direction normally provided by Thurston but Penrith were also guilty of silly errors when in good attacking position.

Scoring chances failed to materialise for either side as the half wound down, with the fifth tackle options from both sides leaving a lot be desired in a dour opening forty minutes.

The Cowboys looked like getting off to the perfect start to the second half before centre Kane Linnett was stopped inches out from the try line.

Penrith continued to be their own worst enemy with dropped ball gifting the Cowboys repeated chances and the hosts finally made them pay when Michael Morgan found rookie prop Corey Jensen as he stormed over for his maiden NRL four-pointer.

The Cowboys were on the scoreboard again minutes later when Lowe pushed his side ahead 8-6 through a penalty but the lead was short-lived after Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary sliced through the North Queensland line before converting his own try.

With seven minutes to play North Queensland needed a big play and they got it when a pack tackle forced the Panthers back in goal for a drop-out.

With the game on the line and time fast running out, Morgan launched a speculative bomb that Feldt rose up and snatched in athletic fashion before Lowe sealed the memorable result.