Ireland beat Japan in second rugby Test

Ireland have beaten Japan 35-13 in Tokyo to sweep the two-Test series between the 2019 Rugby World Cup group rivals.

Ireland, 50-22 winners a week ago, took control with four tries in Saturday’s first half at Ajinomoto Stadium, venue for the opening match of the 2019 tournament.

Garry Ringrose scored Ireland’s first try just five minutes in when he picked up an errant Japanese pass and ran over from halfway.

Josh van der Flier, Kieran Marmion and captain Rhys Ruddock added tries with Paddy Jackson kicking the extras as Ireland took a 28-8 lead at halftime.

Japan defended better after the break and were rewarded when Akihito Yamada crossed to cut the lead to 28-13.

Sean Reidy scored a late try converted by Jackson.

Ireland were missing 11 players involved in the British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand, and used the Tests against Japan to give younger players international experience.

Japan were without winger Shota Emi, flanker Hendrik Tui and centre Timothy Lafaele through injury, while William Tupou was unavailable due to a three-match ban for a dangerous play out of last weekend’s loss to Ireland.