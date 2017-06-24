Highlights: Lions tamed! All Blacks take first blood in Test series

The All Blacks are just one win away from denying the British and Irish Lions another Test series triumph in New Zealand, downing them 30-15 in an absorbing opening Test at Eden Park.
Enjoying all the early running and possession, the All Blacks on Saturday looked likely to pull away from the tourists, who struggled to assert their trademark dominance at the set-piece or create opportunities through five-eighth Owen Farrell.
But first-half injuries to Ben Smith and Ryan Crotty turned the match on its head, as an emboldened Lions – against the script – threw the ball around willingly and bagged a stunning length-of-the-field try through Sean O’Brien.
Their upper hand continued into the second stanza, with the Lions just 13-8 down, until the match swung again via Rieko Ioane’s clinical double.
Rhys Webb then bagged a last-second Lions consolation.
It was far from a vintage All Blacks performance, with few of the flicks and tricks that drove them to last week’s 78-0 thrashing of Samoa.
Instead, the world champions simply delivered at the right moments.
Hooker Codie Taylor emulated incumbent No.2 Dane Coles by collecting a pass off his bootlaces to score the side’s first five-pointer, before freshly introduced props Wyatt Crockett and Charlie Faumuina helped create Ioane’s first by monstering their counterparts at an attacking second-half scrum.
Ioane, in his first Test start, then capitalised on a Liam Williams dropped ball to streak away and place the match beyond the Lions’ reach.
They’ll need to find a second attacking gear – and quickly – to turn the three-Test series around next week in Wellington.
The All Blacks will be confident of doing the business again in the Kiwi capital, despite the potential absences of Smith and Crotty.
Skipper Kieran Read was superb in his first game back for almost two months, while Beauden Barrett rarely erred and Ioane finished with aplomb.
Taylor, Joe Moody and Owen Franks were also impressive.
June 24th 2017 @ 7:38pm
Canetragic said | June 24th 2017 @ 7:38pm | ! Report
Yeeees!!!
June 24th 2017 @ 7:46pm
Machooka said | June 24th 2017 @ 7:46pm | ! Report
Noooo!!! 😉
June 24th 2017 @ 7:48pm
Jokerman said | June 24th 2017 @ 7:48pm | ! Report
Gatland with a surprise but this is the cauldron. Nite nite !!
Hansen, I knew it…he understands the magic !!
June 24th 2017 @ 8:12pm
Jokerman said | June 24th 2017 @ 8:12pm | ! Report
Near the end, Gatland in the box looked like my stray cat. He had the look. But a little later after a little feed perhaps. Some small chips? He looked a little more composed. Still the stay cat, but he’s been feed, and Gatland knows the press won’t be hard on him because the conditions were so hard. Gatland played well, but the darkness. yeah, that dark stuff.
Welcome to the cauldron. Welcome to Aotearoa. Oh…and so it is.
June 24th 2017 @ 7:51pm
taylorman said | June 24th 2017 @ 7:51pm | ! Report
Well done Reiko, had two chances, took them both. Great debut.
Lions pushed hard towards halftime, scored one of the great Eden park test tries, but just didn’t take the other chances they started, ruined by poor finishing.
The second half the Lions looked subdued.
ABs are going to get stronger, as may the Lions but the old adage, rugby’s an eighty minute game, and the Lions were only competitive for half of that at best.
Is it comparable with 2005? First test was 21-3, here it was 30-15, the diff only made better due to the last consolation try.
In 2005 the second test blew to 30 diff. It could be similar if the Lions can’t last the 80. Injuries to Smith and Crotty are concerning.
June 24th 2017 @ 7:54pm
Fionn said | June 24th 2017 @ 7:54pm | ! Report
Has Reiko just passed Savea as first choice winger, or is that unfair for me to say?
(Please don’t attack me for suggesting this, Kiwis…).
June 24th 2017 @ 7:56pm
rebel said | June 24th 2017 @ 7:56pm | ! Report
Horses for courses. Based on the Lions play to date Reiko was the right choice. Savea is not a spent force yet.
June 24th 2017 @ 7:59pm
Pilferer said | June 24th 2017 @ 7:59pm | ! Report
For me yes
June 24th 2017 @ 8:00pm
Pinetree said | June 24th 2017 @ 8:00pm | ! Report
The wing position is a form position, and Ioane is the form player at the moment.
June 24th 2017 @ 8:18pm
Jokerman said | June 24th 2017 @ 8:18pm | ! Report
Yes, Fion Reiko has got the wing. That fine pace…sublime. Savea is out of form, and Reiko is in. Reiko is 20, and Hansen backed him on the big stage and he delivered. Hansen won’t pull out of that.
June 24th 2017 @ 8:29pm
Chinmay Hejmadi said | June 24th 2017 @ 8:29pm | ! Report
Savea was pretty good against Samoa though. I guess he would have finished off both those chances Rieko did today. Was a case of being in the right place at the right time.
June 24th 2017 @ 8:33pm
Pinetree said | June 24th 2017 @ 8:33pm | ! Report
I think Rieko has been the form winger over Savea throughout the year though, but Savea would of probably scored those tries as well, agreed. Still would stick with Reiko at the moment, his consistent form has warranted it..
June 24th 2017 @ 8:34pm
Fionn said | June 24th 2017 @ 8:34pm | ! Report
I don’t know if he would have had the pace for the second try tbh. Maybe I am wrong.
June 24th 2017 @ 8:35pm
Chinmay Hejmadi said | June 24th 2017 @ 8:35pm | ! Report
He wouldn’t have needed pace, he would have bumped him off. 😛
June 24th 2017 @ 8:38pm
Pinetree said | June 24th 2017 @ 8:38pm | ! Report
Actually, I suspect you may be correct Fionn, Reiko does have exceptional pace.
June 24th 2017 @ 8:42pm
Kuruki said | June 24th 2017 @ 8:42pm | ! Report
For me Savea doesn’t have the same ability to skin a man one on one like Ioane. Savea is more a pure finisher, Ioane just has a little bit more to offer in terms of skill set and pace. Savea played well against Samoa but for me Reiko is ready to take the mantle and he is most surely going to be the left winger at the next world cup, so i don’t see any real plus going back to Savea to be honest.
June 24th 2017 @ 8:54pm
Jemainok said | June 24th 2017 @ 8:54pm | ! Report
Kuraki wouldn’t be surprised if he was tge OC.
June 24th 2017 @ 8:20pm
Jokerman said | June 24th 2017 @ 8:20pm | ! Report
The only attack coming your way, Fion is the Black attack! But it’s not until August, and you’re at home, but get ready to wrap up, and have your mum close by!
June 24th 2017 @ 8:51pm
John said | June 24th 2017 @ 8:51pm | ! Report
After watching the Wallabies vs Italy test match earlier today and then watching the All Blacks vs Lions every Aussie supporter knows that the Wallabies are in for one hell of a thrashing by the All Blacks in the first test match of the Rugby Championship in August.
Game over Cheika – time to head off to the bush and go walkabout.
June 24th 2017 @ 9:02pm
Fionn said | June 24th 2017 @ 9:02pm | ! Report
It’s not looking good.
June 24th 2017 @ 8:13pm
Colin N said | June 24th 2017 @ 8:13pm | ! Report
I thought the All Blacks were magnificent; the pace and execution were exceptional.
Plenty to work on for the Lions, though. The basics were poor, which meant they were on the back foot for most of the match, and the scrum was disappointing.
The lineout functioned pretty well and the defensive lineout was excellent, but the All Blacks stopped the maul very well. Jones and Kruis (the most mistakes I’ve ever seen him make) were awful so Itoje has to start and Lawes should come into the squad.
The match went completely the opposite way to what most were predicting in that the hosts completely controlled territory and field position, with the forwards dominating all the collisons, and the Lions had to live off scraps. So in that regards, they did well to ‘only’ concede three tries!
June 24th 2017 @ 8:13pm
Jemainok said | June 24th 2017 @ 8:13pm | ! Report
TM it is goung to get seriously hard for the Lions from here.
June 24th 2017 @ 8:30pm
Jokerman said | June 24th 2017 @ 8:30pm | ! Report
Absolutely, Gem and the All Blacks got a sniff of what the Lions can do, so they will be more prepared for next time. The path is clear now. I think the Lions surprised the All Blacks, but they resolved it. They were resolute and under intense pressure. That’s life – the test. There is always opposition on this planet, and you have to work through that…and back that blueprint.
June 24th 2017 @ 7:54pm
Jumbo said | June 24th 2017 @ 7:54pm | ! Report
Well played lions, hard fought match.
Bb surprised me with the boot, don’t mind eating pie over that.Great defence by both sides,just thought the lions did lack some punch in the backline. Injuries to key all blacks really ups the excitement for me, Who are we debuting next week hansen? Let’s unleash the barretts and a bus to change things up abit.
June 24th 2017 @ 7:57pm
Pilferer said | June 24th 2017 @ 7:57pm | ! Report
Wow dominant performance .
To play like that when you have two players in the backs in the first half shows mad composer .
Loved the positive play from both teams !