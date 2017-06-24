Maroons return loyalty policy, retain faith in ignoring Daly Cherry-Evans

Kevin Walters has reinstated Queensland’s loyalty policy for Game 3, vowing to ‘pick and stick’ with the blacklisting of Daly Cherry-Evans.

The Queensland coach was compelled to renew the state’s bedrock principle after Johnathan Thurston was ruled out for the season with a suspiciously un-trampled shoulder.

Walters is on the hunt for a new playmaker after the Cowboys ace opted for surgery on a joint deemed by doctors as ‘rooted’ and Andrew Johns as ‘not rooted enough.’

With a ton of NRL and representative experience and a premiership to his name, Cherry-Evans immediately emerged as the obvious choice to fill the void.

But when quizzed on NRL 360 about potential candidates, Walters proceeded to read out every name on the Queensland electoral roll except those containing fruit and a hyphen.

Names suggested in preference to the Manly man were Michael Morgan, Cameron Munster, Corey Norman, Chris Sandow, Laurie Spina, Keith Urban, Karrie Webb, Lisa Curry-Kenny, and of most concern, Moses Mbye.

It is believed Walters holds concerns towards Cherry-Evans suitability to Origin, particularly his style of being non-threatening to New South Wales.

In addition, it is also rumoured his refined, rugby-style disposition is considered incongruous to the state’s culture.

While Walters did acknowledge Cherry-Evans’ blistering form, he refused to shy away from the tough decisions required to keep intact Queensland’s stunning Origin streak which currently stands at 716 days without him in the squad.

The coach also ruled the 28-year-old out of plans for any extended squads, preferring to avoid the perception of potentially promising something and then reneging “like someone he knows.”

However, in a positive for Cherry-Evans, Walters didn’t rule out a future recall for the halfback.

The coach suggested that he may play Origin again, but only in a hostage situation or “in his mind”.

Despite being seemingly banished until New South Wales’ next period of dominance – or if earlier, the end of time – the coach did pay tribute to the role Cherry-Evans played in Game 2 by staying home in Manly.

As a result of his vital contribution to the win, the QRL plans to erect a statue of the blonde halfback sitting on the lounge in his reggies.