North Queensland Cowboys vs Penrith Panthers: NRL live scores, blog

The Penrith Panthers will be looking to extend their recent winning streak when they take on a depleted North Queensland Cowboys side in Townsville. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 3pm (AEST).

Penrith and North Queensland are both hanging onto the edge of the top eight after both going through an undulating first half to the 2017 season.

The Cowboys are currently sitting in seventh after a nail-biting 23-22 loss to the Storm last week in extra time.

Despite coming off a defeat and in the midst of a season that has seen them win no more than two games in a row at any point, they have only once lost two games in a row this year.

For the Panthers, they’re sitting just two points back in eighth on the ladder thanks to their current run of strong form that has seen them jump from the wrong end of the standings into final contention.

They lost seven of their first nine games of the season, and five in a row leading into their Round 10 clash with the Warriors.

Since then, the Panthers have gone on a sensational run of four wins on the trot, elevating them back towards the pointy end of the standings. It’s been two months since they last tasted defeat.

They’re coming in fresh off the bye and a tense comeback win over the Raiders two weeks ago.

The Cowboys will take a lot of confidence from playing at home as well as their recent record of six wins from their last seven games against the Panthers.

Team News

A huge blow for the Cowboys coming out of State of Origin with star halfback Johnathan Thurston not only missing out on his 300th game this weekend, but being ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury.

He will be replaced in the halves by 22-year-old Kyle Laybutt in just his second NRL game.

Corey Jensen is the only other change for the home side, coming onto the bench to replace Ben Spina who has been ruled out with a bicep injury.

While the Cowboys have been impacted by Origin with Thurston out and a physically exhausted Coen Hess in the line up, the Panthers will have no such troubles.

With zero rep players backing up, coach Anthony Griffin has taken the same side into this week that beat the Raiders in Round 14.

Prediction

The Cowboys are far from a one-man team but Thurston’s injury is massive for them and opens a big window for an in-form Panthers side to take the points away from home.

Penrith has been firing in the last two months and are really hitting their straps after a steady start to the season.

The Cowboys will fight hard at home but they might be looking at defeat on this one.

Panthers to win by 7