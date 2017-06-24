Pearce’s golden point realises Rooster resurgence

The Sydney Roosters have pulled off a miracle beating the Melbourne Storm 25-24 in Adelaide. A sensational game here in Adelaide – a contender for game of the season for sure – the Roosters simply phenomenal in the last few minutes of the game.

The first half started well enough for the Chooks with Mitchell Aubusson scoring a great Roosters try out wide. The Sydney-based outfit were well on top at first but some sloppy passing allowed Josh Addo-Carr to intercept and score a solo try.

Before long the Roosters defence cracked with Brodie Croft and Addo-Carr scoring after some bad defending on the Roosters’ left-hand side. 16-6 Storm at half time and they were well on top.

The second half started as the first half ended, with the Storm on top and hungry. Before long Suliasi Vinivalu had scored a cracker in the corner having the Storm 6-20 up and cruising. Enter the Roosters who, through great willpower, willed themselves back into the match.

First of all it was Latrell Mitchell scoring and converting to make it 12-20. Suddenly the Storm had a break and scored again through Jahrome Hughes. But the Roosters yet again howled their quality scoring through Daniel Topou shortly after and then through Blake Ferguson at the death, making it 24-all at full time.

The match went into golden point and there was only going to be one man to win the game for his side, with Mitchell Pearce stepping up and nailing a beauty in the 85th Minute.

Final score

Sydney Roosters 25

Melbourne Storm 24