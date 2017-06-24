Sydney Roosters vs Melbourne Storm: NRL live scores, blog

The second place Sydney Roosters take on the leaders in the Melbourne Storm this Saturday night which is sure to be a heated battle despite the absence of Origin players in both sides. Join The Roar for lives scores and a blog of the match from 7:30pm AEST.

This fixture has provided a plethora of memorable and exciting matches over the years heading into this weeks encounter.

The Roosters and the Storm have been largely impressive so far this season, being the top two and leading by example for the rest of the competition. However, this weekend’s clash looks to offer something different with a host of big and usual names missing from this week’s team sheets.

The Roosters enter the clash winning four from their last five clashes this season, being one of the few teams managing to keep up with Melbourne so far this year.

Wins against the Broncos and Bulldogs in recent weeks highlight their title credentials this season and they will look to continue their strong form against an understrength Storm this weekend.

The Storm has also won four from their past five recovering well from that shock loss to the Titans to win four straight.

The Melbourne outfit has won games against title challengers Cronulla and the Cowboys proving that they are the real deal this season, as they have been in many seasons previously.

This clash comes after a tense Origin battle which will heavily affect both teams in this encounter.

The big three of Cooper Cronk, Cam Smith and Billy Slater all being out for Melbourne will be a significant issue for them to overcome, while the Roosters will only miss out with Boyd Cordner.

However, their Origin stars will have to shake off their midweek disappointment which will loom over their heads this weekend.

It’s important to note that Sydney do not have the home field advantage, with the game being held in Adelaide.

Prediction

Overall, this clash should be close but I’m going to pick the second place Roosters to edge the leaders.

Roosters by 8