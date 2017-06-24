Wallabies vs Italy: International rugby live scores, blog

The Wallabies head to Brisbane this Saturday to take on Italy. The men in gold are desperate to save face after last week’s 19-24 loss to Scotland in Sydney. Join The Roar for live scores and updates, starting from 3pm AEST.
Coach Michael Cheika has shuffled his squad, recalling captain Stephen Moore to the front row as one of six changes to the starting 15.
Scott Sio, Rory Arnold, Lopeti Timani, Sefa Naivalu, and Rob Horne are the others to earn recalls.
Jack Dempsey also features on the bench for a possible debut despite missing almost the entire Super Rugby season through injury.
As for the Italians, they’ll be frustrated on the back of a narrow 22-19 loss to Fiji thanks to a late Ben Volavola drop goal.
The Azzurri have not won a Test since November 2016 when they upset the Springboks, but they’ll hardly get a better chance to topple a Wallabies outfit low on confidence and cohesion.
The visitors have made just two starting changes, bringing in Tito Tebaldi at scrumhalf, as well as Andries Van Schalkwyk at No.8, while Marco Lazzaroni joins the bench.
“We came so close, we should’ve beaten Fiji on the balance looking back on the game, but we know this is a step up in class,” said Italy coach Conor O’Shea.
“We’re on a huge growth curve in Italian rugby. Changes that should’ve been made years ago, we’re making now with group of young players who are learning a lot, getting better.”
It shapes as an interesting tactical battle ‒ O’Shea’s team made headlines during the Six Nations when they refused to engage in rucks and swarmed around a bewildered England side.
Meanwhile, some have questioned Cheika’s apparent lack of game plan, let alone a Plan B or C.
Prediction
The Wallabies have never lost to Italy in their previous 16 encounters, although they look mighty vulnerable at the moment.
The visitors will bring physicality plus a few tactical tricks up their sleeve, but the home side will be determined to defuse the heavy scrutiny they’ve been copping.
Wallabies by 10.
3:00pm
Charlie Lawry said | 3:00pm | ! Report
So it turns out Fiji got up over Scotland earlier today. Really makes you feel……well, let’s leave last week behind us shall we?
2:57pm
Charlie Lawry said | 2:57pm | ! Report
Some cracking names in this Italian lineup. My personal favourite is Giovambattista Venditti.
Where’s Lucy Zelic when you need her?
2:54pm
Charlie Lawry said | 2:54pm | ! Report
Based on the criticism of the Wallabies – e.g. lack of game plan, lack of flexibility, lack of fight – this game could be absolutely anything. Could be a shambles if they try to force their hand. Might get stuck in an old fashioned grind. Or maybe, just maybe, everything will click into place and we’ll see some high quality rugby.
2:50pm
Charlie Lawry said | 2:50pm | ! Report
Not a lot of positivity from Wallabies fans this week it’s fair to say. Which of our recalled players do you think will make the biggest impact? Scott Sio, Stephen Moore, Rory Arnold, Lopeti Timani, Sefa Naivalu or Rob Horne?
2:44pm
Charlie Lawry said | 2:44pm | ! Report
Australia hasn’t faced Italy since 2013 when the Wallabies cruised to a 50-20 victory.
The Azzurri are a lowly 15th in the currently world rankings. But their squad is young and hungry, with a creative coach at the helm. They won’t be pushovers today.
2:44pm
Dave_S said | 2:44pm | ! Report
Nothing less than a 3 try margin, and conceding no more than one try, for a pass mark in this one, WBs. And no effing YCs!!
2:41pm
Simon said | 2:41pm | ! Report
Quade was awful..Should be dropped.
Just getting in early.
2:45pm
Dave_S said | 2:45pm | ! Report
Haha! Maybe a drinking game based on Phil Kearns getting something wrong, too?
2:47pm
Charlie Lawry said | 2:47pm | ! Report
Someone draw up a commentator cliche bingo card. If things go south, we might need a side game to distract us.
2:50pm
Dave_S said | 2:50pm | ! Report
Charlie the card will be full before kickoff!
2:51pm
Charlie Lawry said | 2:51pm | ! Report
Drinking it is then!
2:54pm
Dave_S said | 2:54pm | ! Report
Either way … full before kickoff 🙂
Looking forward to the call, best of luck. Got the Italian names in autocorrect?
2:46pm
Charlie Lawry said | 2:46pm | ! Report
I was pleasantly surprised by his cameo off the bench last week. Nearly won the game for us.
But I guess the key word there is that I was ‘surprised’. Let’s hope we don’t need any heroics from him today.
2:49pm
Dave_S said | 2:49pm | ! Report
Let’s hope he gets a decent run today. It seems odd that Cheika, being so set on Foley (so be it) doesn’t give Quade more game time, if only to ensure we have 2 functioning flyhalves.
2:41pm
Charlie Lawry said | 2:41pm | ! Report
Let’s take a look at the lineups.
Wallabies:
1. Scott Sio 2. Stephen Moore 3. Allan Alaalatoa 4. Rory Arnold 5. Adam Coleman 6. Ned Hanigan 7. Michael Hooper 8. Lopeti Timani 9. Will Genia 10. Bernard Foley 11. Sefa Naivalu 12. Karmichael Hunt 13. Rob Horne 14. Dane Haylett Petty 15. Israel Folau
Italy:
1. Andrea Lovotti 2. Luca Bigi 3. Simone Ferrari 4. Marco Fuser 5. Dean Budd 6. Francesco Minto 7. Maxime Mbanda 8. Andries Van Schalkwyk 9. Tito Tebaldi 10. Tommaso Allan 11. Giovambattista Venditti 12. Tommaso Boni 13. Michele Campagnaro 14. Angelo Esposito 15. Edoardo Padovani
2:39pm
Charlie Lawry said | 2:39pm | ! Report
Hello and welcome to Brisbane for the test between the Wallabies and Italy. After last week’s Scotland debacle, the weight of a nation is on the shoulders of the men in gold.
My prediction is the Wallabies by 10. Join in the comments and tell me why I’m wrong.
2:53pm
Liam Henry said | 2:53pm | ! Report
Charles, my prediction is that by half time the Wabbalies (woops, Wallabies) will be leading by at least a try (not converted because apparently we don’t practice our kicking) by half time. The second half will be slow but we will jump out to a greater lead when the Italians get tired towards the end of the game – presumably because of their carbo loading before the game (ravioli and peroni of course).