Wallabies vs Italy kick-off time: When does Australia’s final June international kick-off? Date, venue, squads, broadcast information

It’s the final June international for the Wallabies and they will be out to flip the script against Italy after a tough loss last time out. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm (AEST) on Saturday, June 24.

The Wallabies picked up a convincing victory in their first match against Fiji, but lost to Scotland last week in Sydney. Despite having a glut of possession in the last ten minutes, they couldn’t bridge the five-point gap.

Wallabies vs Italy key game information Kick-off: 3pm (AEST)

Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

TV: Live, Fox Sports 501 and Network Ten

Online: Live, Foxtel Now, Foxtel Go and TenPlay

Squads

Wallabies

Michael Hooper, Richard Hardwick, Ned Hanigan, Jack Dempsey, Scott Higginbotham, Lopeti Timani, Stephen Moore (c), Tatafu Polota-Nau and Tolu Latu, Scott Sio, Tom Robertson, Toby Smith, Sekope Kepu, Alan Alaalatoa, Adam Coleman, Rory Arnold, Sam Carter, Lukhan Tui, Bernard Foley, Quade Cooper, Will Genia, Joe Powell, Jake Gordon, Reece Hodge, Tevita Kuridrani, Kyle Godwin, Rob Horne, Eto Nabuli, Marika Koroibete, Henry Speight, Karmichael Hunt, Dane Haylett-Petty, Israel Folau, Sefa Naivalu.

Italy

Luca Bigi, Ornel Gega, Luhandre Luus, Pietro Ceccarelli, Simone Ferrari, Andrea Lovotti, Sami Panico, Tiziano Pasquali, Federico Zani, George Biagi, Federico Zani, George Biagi, Dean Budd, Marco Fuser, Federico Ruzza, Dries van Schalkwyk, Robert Barbieri, Mata Maxime Mbanda, Francesco Minto, Braam Steyn, Eboardo Gori, Tito Tebaldi Marcello Violi, Tommaso Allan, Carlo Canna, Tommaso Benvenuti, Tommaso Boni, Michele Campagnaro, Giulio Bisegni, Angelo Esposito, Leonardo Sarto, Giovanbattista Venditti, Edoardo Padovani, Luca Sperandio.

Broadcast Information

The match will be broadcast on both Fox Sports and Network Ten. If you are watching on Fox Sports, you will need a valid Foxtel subscription. Channel Ten is available on free-to-air TV.

Both broadcasts begin at 2:30pm (AEST).

If you are looking to stream the match online, then there will be also two options. To stream the coverage on Fox Sports, you will need to use either the Foxtel Now or Foxtel Go applications.

Channel Ten’s coverage is available for free on Tenplay and both options can be watched on either desktop, mobile or tablet.

Of course, The Roar will also be providing a live blog and highlights of the match, as well as post-match analysis.