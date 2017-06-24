Wallabies vs Italy live stream: How to watch Australia’s final June international on TV or stream online

The Wallabies will be looking to bounce back from a loss in their final June international when they host Italy at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. This is The Roar‘s guide to watching and streaming the match.

The match, sticking with the rest of the series but breaking tradition will carry an afternoon kick-off time of 3pm (AEST) on Saturday, June 24.

The Wallabies might have got their June International window off to strong start with a big win over Fiji, but it went pear-shaped last week as Scotland took victory over them by 24 points to 19.

It was a painful experience for Australian fans, but the Wallabies will now look to put the disappointment behind them with their final match against Italy.

How to watch the match on TV

All Wallabies games are broadcast on both pay-TV and free-to-air TV, meaning you will have two options to watch the match in Australia on TV.

Fox Sports, who broadcast every Super Rugby game and are currently broadcasting the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand will be the primary broadcaster of the match, with their coverage on Channel 501 beginning at 2:30pm (AEST).

That’s half an hour before kick-off, allowing for a substantial pre-game show. Following the match, they will stay on the air until around 5:30pm (AEST), combining the Wallabies post-game with the Lions pre-game before their first Test against New Zealand.

To watch Fox Sports, you will need a valid Foxtel subscription.

On free-to-air TV, Network Ten will be broadcasting the game with their own commentary team. Instead of simply simulcasting the footage on Foxtel, they will be providing their own commentary team.

Like Fox Sports, the coverage on Channel Ten will begin at 2:30pm (AEST), however they are due to finish coverage at 5pm (AEST).

How to live stream the match online

To stream Fox Sports’ coverage online, you will need to use either the Foxtel Now or Foxtel Go.

These applications can be accessed on desktop, or on your mobile and tablet, which can be downloaded from either the Apple store or the Google Play store pending on your device type.

Foxtel Now is included in a valid TV subscription, however if you only want to stream Foxtel channels, the best option is to use Now, with packages starting from $29 per month.

Channel Ten’s coverage, which can be streamed for free is available on the Tenplay website or application.

The Roar will also be providing a live blog and highlights of the match.