Highlights: Wallabies win 40-27, but it was hardly comfortable

The Wallabies have triumphed in a thrilling win over Italy 40-27 at Suncorp Stadium. There were some tense moments throughout for fans as handling errors and scrum penalties threatened to derail the Australians.
Michael Cheika will be greatly relieved with the result but there’s still plenty to work on ahead of the Rugby Championship.
To the Italians’ credit, they toiled hard throughout, dominating the opening 20 minutes and a large chunk of the second half.
When the Wallabies finally got a foothold in the match, it was through a Sefa Naivalu try against the overwhelming run of play.
Rob Horne drew in several defenders and put the winger in space who showed blinding speed to run 50 metres untouched to score.
Two tries to the effervescent Israel Folau shortly after looked to have restored the natural order for the home side.
Not to be outdone, Michele Campagnaro raced over before the break to keep the Azzurri in touch at 21-13.
The big talking point of the first half was a disallowed try for Italy when the TMO ruled that the attacker’s foot had just gone into touch before he offloaded.
It looked a harsh call at the time and took several minutes of deliberation.
In the second half, the Italians’ game plan was clear. Kick deep for field position, then pressure the Wallabies into errors.
It proved effective, with a try to Edoardo Padovani coming from a Dane Haylett-Petty fumble, then an intercept to Tommaso Benvenuti to bring the score to 28-27.
The Wallabies scrum struggled throughout and things looked grim when Toby Smith was sent to the sin bin for collapsing.
The home side finally found some composure in the final minutes, while Italy substitute Abraham Steyn also saw yellow for cynical spoiling at the ruck.
A close range try to Bernard Foley and a runaway down the left wing to Reece Hodge sealed the match.
Foley kicked five from six conversion attempts to flatter an otherwise patchy performance.
Australian fans demanded a win, and that’s what they got in the end. It offered plenty of entertainment, but even more heart palpitations along the way.
June 24th 2017 @ 5:02pm
Machooka said | June 24th 2017 @ 5:02pm | ! Report
Painful viewing Wallaby… but a very necessary ‘W’. Just eh!
June 24th 2017 @ 5:13pm
riddler said | June 24th 2017 @ 5:13pm | ! Report
hey chook.. how r u lad?
not too appealing the game.. but will always take a win won’t we..
sometimes i think people want us to lose so they can whinge and complain and push their personal fav agendas..
June 24th 2017 @ 5:02pm
Bib said | June 24th 2017 @ 5:02pm | ! Report
Cheika is the worst coach Australia has ever seen.
June 24th 2017 @ 5:16pm
Connor33 said | June 24th 2017 @ 5:16pm | ! Report
Yes, he’s just dreadful. Why would we want an International Coach of the Year, let alone a coach who has won titles with Leinster and the Tahs. And the guy hardly did much to get the Wallabies to the World Cup in 2015. Was it 2003 when we were last in the final?
And then Cheika has the humility to call a disgruntled fan. Tell me when any other international coach has done the same.
Worst coach. Clown comment. Much like yourself.
June 24th 2017 @ 5:18pm
Fionn said | June 24th 2017 @ 5:18pm | ! Report
Connor, how do you continue to defend Cheika’s coaching?
Whether he should be replaced or not is a different question, but, on form, since the 2015 WC the Wallabies have played really poor rugby.
June 24th 2017 @ 5:45pm
John said | June 24th 2017 @ 5:45pm | ! Report
Israel Folau breaking records and carrying the side, again.
Fionn, remind us how overpaid and overrated the best attacking player in the world is hahaha.
June 24th 2017 @ 5:47pm
Fionn said | June 24th 2017 @ 5:47pm | ! Report
I never said he was the most overrated attacking player in the world.
I have always said he lacked a lot of things, such as a kicking game, rugby, positioning and decision-making.
Did you see his line in throw, champ?
Anyway, I made a promise not to engage with some people. You’re top of that list. Please have fun with your thoughts of Folau.
June 24th 2017 @ 5:21pm
Bib said | June 24th 2017 @ 5:21pm | ! Report
Hahaha wot?
Yeah nah mat, just need more pashion mate. Yeah nah Randwick mate. Yeah nah swing that club mate. Yeah mate.
June 24th 2017 @ 5:32pm
Kane said | June 24th 2017 @ 5:32pm | ! Report
Cheika has been employed to win tests and win competitions. Not showing humility to disgruntled fans.
June 24th 2017 @ 5:34pm
EnoughisEnough said | June 24th 2017 @ 5:34pm | ! Report
Yeah he’s doing great at that isn’t he?
June 24th 2017 @ 5:05pm
Fionn said | June 24th 2017 @ 5:05pm | ! Report
Really poor performance.
Rather like the Boks on the EOYT last year we look like a collection of individuals rather than a team.
Terrible decision making, average skills and a brain dead strategy of keeping the ball in hand.
Arrogant play when we are 10m from our line, but no confidence when 10m from their line.
You got the win, Wallabies, but you did little to alleviate our concerns.
June 24th 2017 @ 5:08pm
Brizvegas said | June 24th 2017 @ 5:08pm | ! Report
Same mistakes with very poor passing hard to believe that this is an International team
June 24th 2017 @ 5:08pm
Connor33 said | June 24th 2017 @ 5:08pm | ! Report
Nor was it for the Scots.
June 24th 2017 @ 5:28pm
Fionn said | June 24th 2017 @ 5:28pm | ! Report
The Scots played their C team against Italy.
June 24th 2017 @ 5:08pm
Mike said | June 24th 2017 @ 5:08pm | ! Report
Can we please now officially rename our national team to the Wobblies?
June 24th 2017 @ 5:11pm
Machooka said | June 24th 2017 @ 5:11pm | ! Report
Very clever Mike… is your surname Hunt perchance?